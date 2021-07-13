Jack Wilson’s July hearing on Regency eviction unlikely to be held

Miles said a fifth person soon will be added.

Wilson’s attorney, Erin Urbom, subpoenaed all of the board’s meeting minutes and records since January 2020. Not all of the meeting minutes were received, Hitch said. The last minutes received came from a meeting on Dec. 21, 2020.

Wilson, who has kept a detailed diary of events, has found discrepancies in the minutes, Hitch said. At one meeting, minutes show a woman seconding a motion who was not actually present.

Miles said Regency provided all of the records that were requested.

Because they do not have complete records at their disposal, the two Wilson supporters believe Regency’s annual meeting has been discontinued.

Miles said the most recent annual meeting was not open because of COVID restrictions, but it will be open in the future.

Hitch is a member of the United Veterans Club Honor Guard. In May of this year, Hitch and the commander of the honor guard attempted to visit the veterans at Regency to make sure they’re familiar with all the benefits and services available to them.

Hitch said they weren’t allowed to go to the veterans’ units. They were told they could meet with them elsewhere in the building or somewhere else.