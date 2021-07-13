Jack Wilson’s July hearing on Regency eviction unlikely to be held

Two supporters of Jack Wilson, the veteran that Regency Retirement Residence is seeking to evict, say retaliatory measures are being taken against those who support him.
The president of the Regency Board, however, says some current Regency residents do not want Wilson invited to those activities because his presence makes them uncomfortable. Board President Steve Miles says attempts to evict Wilson have nothing to do with his being a veteran.
Wilson is being evicted as a “private citizen who could not follow the rules,” Miles said.
Ron Hitch and Alan Rakowski, who back Wilson, said Regency Manager Peg Marsh is not inviting certain residents to activities because they’ve expressed support for Wilson. Those activities included a pork dinner, coffee and rolls and opportunities to play pinochle and pitch.
Fourteen Regency residents signed a petition protesting Wilson’s eviction. That petition has been presented to the Regency board, Hitch said.
Wilson, who will turn 96 in August, is a World War II veteran.
Rakowski said incomplete schedules of upcoming activities are provided to some residents, including his father-in-law.
He believes that his father-in-law is being excluded because Rakowski and his wife are on Wilson’s side. The father-in-law, who will turn 94 later this month, is a Navy veteran. Rakowski would prefer that his father-in-law’s name not be used.
Hitch said Regency is trying to evict Wilson because he objects to bylaw changes and changes in the makeup of the Regency board.
Miles said the Wilson situation has been “blown totally out of proportion.”
He said he’s tired of being hammered by veterans and being made out “to be the bad guy.”
Miles said Wilson supporters have come to his place of employment and his home.
Wilson backers also have “continually hounded me” with phone calls, “which is part of being on a board. I understand that,” he said.
But he doesn’t understand why Wilson has received so much media coverage when many veterans across the state need attention. Miles said he has done plenty for veterans in the past, but that work is not acknowledged.
Wilson supporters have expressed fear that the veteran will be cast onto the street. Miles said he is confident that Wilson will never be homeless.
Wilson’s eviction hearing is scheduled to take place July 23 in Hall County Court. But that hearing likely will be postponed, Hitch said.
Attorney Susan Koenig, who was representing Regency Retirement in the eviction, made a motion last Thursday to withdraw from the case.
When the hearing is held, many Wilson advocates are expected to be on hand.
In late March, about 100 people attended a peaceful eviction protest outside Regency. Hitch expects at least that many to attend the hearing at Hall County Courthouse. Hitch and other Wilson supporters are enlisting support from a number of veterans groups, including the Legion Riders and Patriot Riders.
Regency, at 803 N. Alpha St., is a retirement village where the residents live independently.
Hitch and Rakowski say Regency has 25 residents, seven of whom are veterans.
Under the old bylaws, the board consisted of seven people — five residents and two community members.
The new bylaws, approved Nov. 24 of last year, call for a five-member board, consisting of three residents and two community members.
Under the old arrangement, all Regency residents voted on board members at an annual meeting, Hitch said. The only people who vote for the board now are existing board members.
At the Nov. 24 board meeting, the board appointed two new board members before a vote was taken on the new bylaws, Hitch said.
Miles said the board had seven members when residents “had the possibility of buying into it” and owning their apartments. That opportunity is no longer available, Miles said.
According to the most recent information available, the Regency board currently has four members. They are listed on a document filed with the Nebraska secretary of state’s office. In addition to Miles, the current members are Shirley Armstrong, Karen Callies and Ruth Tyma.
Miles said a fifth person soon will be added.
Wilson’s attorney, Erin Urbom, subpoenaed all of the board’s meeting minutes and records since January 2020. Not all of the meeting minutes were received, Hitch said. The last minutes received came from a meeting on Dec. 21, 2020.
Wilson, who has kept a detailed diary of events, has found discrepancies in the minutes, Hitch said. At one meeting, minutes show a woman seconding a motion who was not actually present.
Miles said Regency provided all of the records that were requested.
Because they do not have complete records at their disposal, the two Wilson supporters believe Regency’s annual meeting has been discontinued.
Miles said the most recent annual meeting was not open because of COVID restrictions, but it will be open in the future.
Hitch is a member of the United Veterans Club Honor Guard. In May of this year, Hitch and the commander of the honor guard attempted to visit the veterans at Regency to make sure they’re familiar with all the benefits and services available to them.
Hitch said they weren’t allowed to go to the veterans’ units. They were told they could meet with them elsewhere in the building or somewhere else.
Miles said that some of Wilson’s activities have violated Regency rules.
“This has never been about a veteran. It’s about a private citizen being evicted,” he said.
Miles pointed out that veterans live in a dozen other facilities in Grand Island, and wonders why people don’t seem concerned about them.
For a while, another board was formed with Mike Follmer as president and Wilson as vice president. Follmer was never recognized as president “because there was a dispute between the two boards,” Follmer said.
The new board is no longer really functioning because one board member moved out and two residents resigned because of Marsh, he said.
Rakowski has installed two video cameras in his father-in-law’s apartment to check on his well-being.
He alleges that some people, including Marsh, have entered his father’s apartment without knocking.
Miles said he has never entered any apartment without knocking. And, he said, a sign should be posted and others should be informed that there are cameras inside that apartment.
On April 1, the Wilson supporters requested copies of the new bylaws, but they haven’t received them.
The issue isn’t just about Wilson anymore, Rakowski said.
“It’s about all the people that live there,” he said.
Rakowski says he’s not concerned that his father-in-law will be evicted because of the controversy.
“I triple-dog dare her to evict another veteran,” he said of Marsh, who did not respond to a phone call from The Independent.
Regency “did not create the problem,” Miles said. Wilson’s supporters “created a problem that didn’t need to be a problem.”
In addition, “Mr. Hitch stuck his nose where it shouldn’t be,” he said.
Miles said Wilson’s followers are “trying to drum up this whole issue about the management.”
“Now I would ask you, if you’ve had a bad experience at Walmart with a manager, would you hire a lawyer and go down to Arkansas and ask them to fire the manager?” he said. “And that’s what this boils down to.”
Wilson’s followers don’t like Marsh’s management style and they didn’t like the COVID-19 rules, Miles said. He didn’t like those rules either.
“But I still had to abide by them,” he said.
The Independent spoke to six people who spoke in favor of Wilson. They included former Regency residents Phyllis Rice, Ray Valencia, and Jim and Loretta Darnell.
Kurt Bogus, whose mother-in-law lived at the Regency, said Wilson “was kind of the go-to guy at the Regency.” When the manager wasn’t present, Wilson would take care of the lights or call the Fire Department to cancel a fire call if someone’s fire alarm went off.
Bogus said his mother-in-law moved out of Regency because of the stress she was under.
Follmer said Wilson was trying to get the board to adhere to the bylaws that were first established.
At the November meeting, the board “established new bylaws to bypass what he (Wilson) was doing,” he said.
Wilson was trying to make sure residents were adequately represented on the board because he felt “the way the Regency was being operated and managed was incorrect,” Follmer said.