Jack Wilson supporters gather at courthouse despite hearing being postponed

One of those people was Wilson, who thanked the individuals for supporting him “the way they have all the way along.”

There’s “just no way to really thank you” for “what you have all done,” he said. “The support that you have given me has been unbelievable, and I just very much appreciate it.”

Wilson has lived at the Regency for about 12 years and said, “I see no reason for moving.”

He admitted that things aren’t as smooth as they could be sometimes, but he’d “still like to call that my home.”

The group of people in front of the courthouse included four members of the Legion Riders.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hitch said the crowd totaled about 25 people before it was announced that the hearing was postponed.

Organizers said at least 100 Wilson supporters would have been on hand if the hearing had proceeded.

One of the people in front of the courthouse was Wilson’s son, John.

He said the case has been a long, drawn-out affair and he hopes that “calmer minds will prevail, so we can get this worked out.”

John Wilson, who lives in Craig, said he doesn’t believe his father has any malice toward Regency.