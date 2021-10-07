Jack Wilson supporters gather at courthouse despite hearing being postponed

GRAND ISLAND - A Wednesday hearing scheduled to consider Jack Wilson’s possible eviction from Regency Retirement Residence again has been postponed at the request of attorneys for both parties.
Nicholas Norton, representing Regency Retirement, and Erin Urbom, on behalf of Wilson, made a joint motion to continue Wednesday’s hearing, which was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in the Hall County District Court. Judge Teresa Luther granted the motion and rescheduled the hearing for 1 p.m. Nov. 22.
Neither Norton nor Urbom returned phone calls to The Independent.
Ron Hitch, a supporter of the 96-year-old Wilson, said he learned of the postponement at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
One of the things Urbom has been trying to accomplish is getting the attorneys together “to try to resolve something and talk about it,” Hitch said.
That is also probably the goal of the Regency attorney, Hitch said.
“We don’t know if that has anything to do with the court being canceled today, but that has been the intent,” Hitch said.
At this point, those efforts have been unsuccessful, he said.
Even though the hearing was postponed, about 20 people were gathered in front of the courthouse at about 1:15.
One of those people was Wilson, who thanked the individuals for supporting him “the way they have all the way along.”
There’s “just no way to really thank you” for “what you have all done,” he said. “The support that you have given me has been unbelievable, and I just very much appreciate it.”
Wilson has lived at the Regency for about 12 years and said, “I see no reason for moving.”
He admitted that things aren’t as smooth as they could be sometimes, but he’d “still like to call that my home.”
The group of people in front of the courthouse included four members of the Legion Riders.
Hitch said the crowd totaled about 25 people before it was announced that the hearing was postponed.
Organizers said at least 100 Wilson supporters would have been on hand if the hearing had proceeded.
One of the people in front of the courthouse was Wilson’s son, John.
He said the case has been a long, drawn-out affair and he hopes that “calmer minds will prevail, so we can get this worked out.”
John Wilson, who lives in Craig, said he doesn’t believe his father has any malice toward Regency.
Another person present was Linda Follmer.
Her mother lived at Regency and moved out “not quite a year ago,” Follmer said.
She moved out “because of the way people there were being treated, and the anxiety that she was going through because of that.”
Since her mother left Regency, she has less anxiety and is “much less depressed, so we’re happy with the move we made,” Follmer said.
Luther is presiding over the case even though she officially retired at the end of 2018.
“When judges retire, they are given the option to consent to serve if needed,” Janet Bancroft wrote in an email to The Independent.
Bancroft is public information officer for the Nebraska Judicial Branch’s Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation.
If judges agree to continue to serve, they also agree to maintain their mandatory continuing legal education credits each year.
“Judge Luther has agreed to serve post retirement and has presided over cases in counties outside of the Grand Island area,” Bancroft wrote.