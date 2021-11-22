 Skip to main content
Jack Wilson will have to leave Regency Retirement by May 31
Jack Wilson will have to leave Regency Retirement by May 31

Jack Wilson

Jack Wilson

 Independent file photo

Under an agreement reached Monday, 96-year-old Jack Wilson will have to move out of Regency Retirement Residence on or before May 31, 2022.

A trial was scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in Hall County District Court, pitting Regency against Wilson, who has lived in a Regency apartment for almost 12 years.

The trial was to be presided over by former Hall County District Judge Teresa Luther. At about 2:50 p.m., Luther announced that the parties had reached an agreement.

Nicholas Ridgeway, representing Regency, announced the resolution’s three key points.

In addition to setting a date for Wilson’s departure, the lawyers agreed that neither party will seek attorney’s fees from the other. In addition, the parties agreed to a nondisparagement clause.

Regency, at 803 N. Alpha St., is a retirement village where the residents live independently.

Wilson was served with a 30-day notice to vacate the premises on Oct. 20, 2020. The termination was to take effect Nov. 30. The retirement village says Wilson violated some of Regency’s rules.

About 30 people attended Monday’s court appearance. Earlier in the afternoon, groups held pickets outside the Hall County Courthouse, both on Wilson’s side and in support of Regency.

