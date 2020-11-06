JBS donates $400,000 to Grand Island Public Schools early childhood education project

She said the O’Connor Learning Center will enhance student learning by providing flexibility for student collaboration and in-depth, play-based learning.

“The physical features of the classroom that we will be building will provide additional access for all of our children and increase their opportunity for independence,” Richards said. “It is going to support our staff in providing more learning experiences for them.”

Richards said the facility also is more centrally located, decreasing transportation barriers for families, and it will have ample parking.

She said up to 300 students will be served at the O’Connor Learning Center and 486 across the district. Other preschool classrooms are located at Howard, Lincoln and Starr elementary schools. Superintendent Tawana Grover said the O’Connor Learning Center will have 10 classrooms — an additional two classrooms and approximately 60 new students compared to the current facility.