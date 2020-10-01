JBS donates $500,000 to St. Francis for GIPS academy project

“We are focused on making meaningful investments in community projects, such as the Academy of Medical Sciences,” Ireland said. “It will have a lasting impact for generations to come. Our hope for this project is that local students will have access to learning opportunities that they have never had before. We look forward to seeing the new learning lab at full operation.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ireland said JBS recognizes the “opportunity and responsibility” of being a large business and employer in Grand Island and is “excited” to be a partner on a project with the hospital and school district that “shares our mission to build better futures for all.”

District, hospital grateful

GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said the district is “thrilled” the GISH Academy of Medical Sciences is one step closer to becoming a reality and thanked JBS for its donation.

“Students receiving real-world training at an advanced medical center side-by-side with expert clinicians on a dedicated floor configured to complement our current pathway, is more than we could ever imagine,” Grover said. “The generous gift from JBS will make a huge impact on the lives and futures of our students.”