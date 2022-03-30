JBS donates $500k to extend hike-bike trail to Grand Island plant

In addition to enjoyment by the general public, some JBS employees might use an extension of the city’s hike and bike trail to get to work.

A gift of $500,000 from JBS will fund almost a mile of the trail, leading up to Stuhr Road, near the Grand Island plant.

Representatives of the city and JBS celebrated the gift Tuesday morning with a ground-breaking ceremony at the intersection of Stuhr and Swift roads.

The gift is part of JBS’ $100 million Hometown Strong program, which was announced in 2020. The program provides gifts to cities in which JBS has processing plants.

The $500,000 for the path extension increases JBS’ Hometown Strong commitment to Grand Island to $5.25 million.

Work will begin soon on the addition, which will extend eastward to Cherry Street, said Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy. The trail will be 10 feet wide and be constructed of 6-inch thick concrete.

An extension near JBS was one of the priorities identified in a trail system master plan five or six years ago, McCoy said. The extension will be a “huge addition” to the city’s trail system, he said. He believes it will be one of the city’s busiest trail segments when it’s complete.

Mathew Trowbridge, general manager of the Grand Island plant, said JBS is proud to partner with the city in expanding the hike and bike trail.

Trowbridge said he and his family use the trail. “I ride my road bike on it daily about 20 miles a day, and I really enjoy it,” Trowbridge said. “So I’m excited to see it come all the way out here to the plant. I’ll probably ride my bike a little more often out here.”

He said JBS employees and community members will get a lot of use out of the trail.

Hometown Strong is meant to develop strengths in all of the communities in which JBS operates, Trowbridge said.

Mayor Roger Steele said, “JBS is a large employer, and it gives back to Grand Island.”

The company has about 4,000 employees in Grand Island, “and those are all good-paying jobs,” Steele said.

The Hometown Strong program “shows JBS’ commitment to Grand Island in a lasting way,” Steele said.

“The money spent by JBS under its Hometown Strong initiative will benefit Grand Island for decades to come, as will this one-mile extension of the hike-bike trail system,” Steele said. The project is just one of “many resulting from JBS’ generosity to our city,” Steele said.

“This trail will provide access for people who work at JBS to get to work. It will also provide recreational opportunities for all the people of Grand Island to enjoy,” Steele said. “It is important to acknowledge JBS for its meaningful investments that strengthen Grand Island.”

The city’s hike and bike trail, which totals about 23 miles, is “beloved by the community” and heavily used, McCoy said in an interview.

