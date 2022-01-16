JBS employee dies of workplace injury at Grand Island facility Friday

A 48-year-old man died of injuries he received Friday afternoon at the JBS packing plant in Grand Island.
The worker was Esteban Mantilla of Grand Island. Mantilla was pronounced dead at CHI Health St. Francis.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Police were called to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Mantilla was a JBS employee, said St. Phoukhong Manivong of the Grand Island Police Department.
According to police scanner reports Friday, the employee suffered a head injury.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.