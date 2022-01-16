 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JBS employee dies of workplace injury at Grand Island facility Friday
JBS employee dies of workplace injury at Grand Island facility Friday

  • Updated
A 48-year-old man died of injuries he received Friday afternoon at the JBS packing plant in Grand Island.

The worker was Esteban Mantilla of Grand Island. Mantilla was pronounced dead at CHI Health St. Francis.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Mantilla was a JBS employee, said St. Phoukhong Manivong of the Grand Island Police Department.

According to police scanner reports Friday, the employee suffered a head injury.

