JBS officials announce further investments in Grand Island plant

JBS USA, a leading U.S. beef producer and Grand Island’s largest employer, announced Wednesday it’s investing more than $130 million in facilities and more than $150 million in annualized pay increases to workers across its nine beef plants, including its plant in Grand Island.

The pandemic has been a tumultuous time for JBS and the nation’s packing plants because of COVID-19 interrupting plant production and important supply lines from gate to plate in the delivery of beef to the customer.

In Nebraska, JBS USA has invested $130 million to increase production capacities at two of its major beef processing facilities — Grand Island and Omaha. The company said it is on schedule to “complete a significant expansion of its Grand Island beef production facility, including the construction of a new harvest floor and enhanced animal welfare facilities, in late summer.”

The JBS USA Grand Island facility is a two-shift, beef-processing plant that employs more than 3,600 people. The plant has the capacity to process more than 1.4 million cattle per year. It currently exports to 20 countries around the world, including Japan, Hong Kong, Mexico, Korea, Canada, Singapore and Chile.