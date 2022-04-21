JBS takes community responsibility seriously

It continues to be challenging times for Nebraska’s meatpacking industry, including JBS Grand Island, the community’s largest employer.

“JBS Grand Island takes its responsibility as a large employer in the region very seriously,” said JBS spokesperson, Nikki Richardson. “That includes ongoing investment in our team members and the community.”

In Grand Island, Richardson said the company employs more than 3,800 people with an annual payroll of $208 million.

“Currently, our hourly base pay rate is $21.50 and our top hourly rate is $32.50,” she said. “Our team members have experienced wage growth of 47 percent in the last five years, compared to a national average of 16 percent.”

Richardson said JBS has developed a number of programs to back their commitment to their employees and the communities they do business in.

She said through JBS’s $100 million Hometown Strong program, “We have committed $6,350,000 to the state of Nebraska, with $5,250,000 allocated to Grand Island.”

Richardson said the program was developed to “strengthen the communities where we operate.”

Earlier this year, JBS USA reached a $100 million milestone for its Hometown Strong Program.

The program was launched in May 2020, as JBS USA worked with community leaders and local officials to identify meaningful investments to strengthen local communities where the company operates.

Hometown Strong started with a $50 million commitment in response to the global pandemic. So far, more than $43 million of that has been invested in more than 200 projects in 42 local communities across 25 U.S. states and Alberta, Canada. Since that initial announcement, the company has also made $10 million worth of in-kind donations of meat and poultry products to food banks and others in need around the country.

In June of this year, JBS USA announced an additional $20 million investment in the U.S. and Canada to support affordable housing projects, in partnership with local leaders and businesses. This includes building new homes, establishing revolving funds to stimulate ongoing housing construction, and ultimately helping the company’s team members achieve their dreams of home ownership.

The company also has committed another $20 million to support Hometown Strong projects nationally – bringing its total commitment to $100 million.

“The JBS USA Hometown Strong program demonstrates our commitment to improving our communities in a lasting way,” said Tim Schellpeper, JBS USA CEO. “From education and recreation to health care and social services, we have been partnering with our local communities to invest in a variety of projects – all with the goal of strengthening the places where our team members live and work.”

Hometown Strong investments in Grand Island, include:

- A $250,000 donation from JBS USA will fund the renovation of an aging Northwest High School auditorium. The renovation will include replacing curtains, track hardware, rigging, seating and carpet, repainting ceilings and walls and upgrading sound and lighting.

- The JBS USA gift of $200,000 will help fund homebuilding for JBS USA team members through Habitat for Humanity. Immediate donation will fund construction of two new homes, after which Habitat will use the mortgage payments from those two homes to fund additional home building, into perpetuity.

- $20,000 to support the purchase of a Jaws of Life for the Chapman Volunteer Fire Department. The addition of Jaws of Life equipment will allow for more rapid response to emergencies in rural Chapman, where 25 team members also live.

- $500,000 for the expansion of a hike-and-bike trail to the JBS USA beef facility. Benefits include added safety for team members who walk and bike to work by adding a much needed sidewalk. Trail will be expanded by one mile, will be 10 feet wide and constructed of 6-inch thick concrete. Additionally, this will extend the path for community use, incorporating the plant as part of the community path for exercise and enjoyment.

- $60,000 to support the Salvation Army to provide social service programs and COVID-19 relief for their men’s shelter. The facility provides shelter and meals to those in need and has been used more frequently throughout the coronavirus pandemic, putting it over budget.

- $150,000 to support improvements to the new Grand Island Literacy Council facility, as well as help them manage impacts related to COVID-19. Many JBS USA team members have sought assistance from the GILC to learn the literacy skills necessary to communicate and thrive, as well as to become U.S. citizens. These services are free of charge. Since it opened in 2007, the GILC has served more than 680 JBS Grand Island team members, and now provides onsite ESL classes to supervisors.

- $400,000 to remodel the Early Childhood Education Learning Center, which provides preschool education for more than 460 students, ages 3-4, more than 90 of whom are the children of JBS USA team members. Many of these students are high-risk in terms of learning abilities, but studies show that early intervention in learning disabilities has a high success rate for positive results. As of the 2020-21 school year, there was a 150-student waiting list for preschool in Grand Island. The Early Childhood Education Learning Center will be housed in a former Shopko department store building that is being converted. The center will also include a gymnasium and playground.

- $500,000 to the Academy of Medical Science Program at Grand Island Senior High School. The program has a total budget of $5.1 million. The Academy of Medical Sciences Program is one of six academies at Grand Island Senior High. The school is developing a new program on the eighth floor of the CHI Health St. Francis medical facility, which will serve 465 high school juniors and seniors (many of whom are the children of JBS team members) who are working to earn a CM license.

- $500,000 for the expansion of sports fields at Eagle Scout Park to include a new playground with splash pad, concession stand and restrooms. Completed project will provide facilities for families who attend the park for Little League games, as well as for those residents who simply want to enjoy a premiere park in Grand Island with their children.

Another contribution to the Grand Island community from JBS, Richardson said, is through JBS USDA’s Better Futures program. She said the program provides tuition-free community college to its team members and their dependents.

“Since launching the program in March 2021, we have 181 people signed up for Better Futures in Grand Island and we’re partnering with Central Community College,”

Looking ahead in 2022, Richardson said JBS USA preparing to complete a more than $116 million investment in its Grand Island production facility. The project that was launched in 2019 and includes new, improved animal handling facilities, a state-of-the-art, temperature-controlled harvest floor and facility reconfiguration designed to improve team member experience, food safety and product quality.

“With regard to COVID-19, our top priority throughout the pandemic has been the health and safety of our workforce,” Richardson said. “Currently, more than 88 percent of our Grand Island team members have been vaccinated.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.