JBS USA donates $200,000 to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity

JBS USA donated $200,000 to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity on Wednesday.

It is the largest single donation the agency has ever received, Executive Director Dana Jelinek said.

At a special event held at Habitat’s project site on Nelson Avenue, JBS Swift General Manager Zachary Ireland presented Habitat with the check.

Ireland thanked all the volunteers and people who work hard for Habitat for Humanity.

“I know it takes a real team effort in order to do this, so we’re just happy to be one of the team members to help keep the operation running,” he said. “The thing that impresses me about Habitat for Humanity is the unity, the strength it builds and its mission to provide the basic needs for mankind.”

JBS employees have been recipients of Habitat loans, and Ireland expects more will be in the future.

“For that reason, we wanted to participate and be part of the program, and help to provide the building blocks for a great future with Habitat for Humanity,” he said.

The large gift is appreciated, Jelinek said, especially as construction costs continue to increase nationwide.