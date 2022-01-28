Jeanne Schieffer joins CCC Foundation Board of Directors

Jeanne Schieffer has been appointed to the Central Community College Foundation board of directors.

“We are excited to have Jeanne on the Central Community College Foundation board,” said Dean Moors, CCC Foundation executive director. “She is well-respected in the community and has the background and experience that will fit very well with the mission of Central Community College and the foundation.”

Schieffer most recently served as president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. Since stepping down as chamber president, Schieffer has been working as a communications consultant and a freelance copywriter.

From 1995 to 2019, Schieffer was employed by Nebraska Public Power District, serving in a number of capacities within the corporate communications department.

“It’s an honor to be a member of the CCC Foundation board,” said Schieffer. “Central Community College is a tremendous asset for Nebraska. I am proud to represent an institution that is economical, professional and trade-focused, and accessible to so many students, whether they are pursuing a college degree or advancing their careers.”