Jeff Dunham coming to Nebraska State Fair

Jeff Dunham will perform at the Nebraska State Fair on Friday, Sept. 2. His performance is part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Dunham holds the Guinness Book of World Records record for most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour. His Spark of Insanity tour sold almost 2 million tickets at 400 venues worldwide.

Dunham is a ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor. Slate called him “America’s favorite comedian.” Time cited him as “a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles.”

According to Wikipedia, Dunham is credited in reviving the art of ventriloquism.

His characters include Walter, the cranky old man; and the hyperactive and crazy, Peanut. Other characters include Jose the Jalapeno on a Stick, NASCAR-loving Bubba Jr. and social media addict, Url.

He has appeared on various television shows. In 2009, he had his own series, “The Jeff Dunham Show.”

Dunham has nine comedy specials on such networks as NBC and Comedy Central.

He created an animated film for CMT. Dunham hosted the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. He has appeared on ABC’s “Ellen,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” and Disney’s “Sonny with a Chance.”

Dunham appeared in Jay Roach’s “Dinner for Schmucks,” featuring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd. He was the subject of two Biography documentaries on A&E: “Birth of a Dummy” in 2011, and “Talking Heads” in 2019. Dunham has performed in more than 20 countries.

He has 3.6 million YouTube subscribers and 11 million Facebook followers. He has amassed over a billion views and sold more than 7 million DVDs. Dunham was Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row. Forbes said he was the third highest paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock.

Concert tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and will include gate admission. Tickets will cost $61 for general admission and $81 for the pit. The theme of his year’s State Fair is “Nothing More Nebraskan.”

The 2022 Nebraska State Fair will be Aug. 26-Sept. 5 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

For more information, visit statefair.org.