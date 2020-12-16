Jefferson Principal Sheree Stockwell named Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals’ new principal of the year

A Grand Island Public Schools elementary principal has been recognized as Nebraska’s outstanding new principal of the year.

Jefferson Elementary Principal Sheree Stockwell was honored Dec. 10 with the Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals’ Outstanding New Principal of the Year Award at the Nebraska Council of School Administrators’ State Principals Conference, which took place virtually this year due to COVID-19.

Stockwell said she was told around Thanksgiving that she had received the award, but had to keep it a secret until after the conference.

“I couldn’t tell anybody, so that was kind of awkward; I celebrated silently,” she said. “I was surprised to get the nomination and to get the call that I had won the award. I thought they were calling to tell me, ‘Thank you for applying,’ but they told me that I had won.”

According to the NCSA website, the Outstanding New Principal of the Year Award is given annually to a person who has “demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, their region and at the state level.” The individual also should “demonstrate their enthusiasm for the principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.”