Jennifer Poppen named new Hall County clerk of district court

“I feel like the people in the office, I have their support,” she said. “We have a good relationship with everyone in our office, with established relationships that Valorie has set.”

Asked why she is the best candidate for the position, Poppen said she has already been serving in a leadership role alongside Bendixen.

“I followed alongside her and filled in when she has been absent — , not very much, but when she’s gone we’re able to run the office, do jury trials — and I’ve worked really closely with Valorie on all of the issues in our office,” she said.

Poppen said she has been dedicated to the job, and even sacrificed time with family to meet its demands.

Bendixen has served in the elected county position for 17 years.

In a letter of resignation dated Jan. 4, Bendixen cited the pandemic as her reason for leaving.

“Like many other people, COVID had a very serious effect on my life this last year,” she wrote. “I have been offered an opportunity which would allow me to be closer to my family. After a great deal of reflection, I have chosen to accept the opportunity offered to me.”

