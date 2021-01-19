Jennifer Poppen named new Hall County clerk of district court

Jennifer Poppen has been appointed the new Hall County clerk of district court.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment Tuesday after completing an interview with Poppen.
She has been serving for nearly 20 years in the District Court, and has served as deputy clerk of court for Valorie Bendixen, the outgoing clerk who is resigning at the end of January.
“I’m looking forward to continuing our professionalism in that office,” Poppen said.
Alicia Lemburg will serve as deputy clerk for the county.
Commissioner Gary Quandt applauded Poppen’s appointment to the position.
“You have 18 years of experience and we need that,” Quandt told Poppen.
She was the only candidate interviewed.
Commission Chairwoman Pam Lancaster explained it was suggested to the commission by Bendixen that the new clerk be sought from within the current staff “because of the complexity of the office” and the relationships it requires.
“We know you will be great in the new job, and we welcome you,” Lancaster told Poppen.
Poppen, asked why she sought the position, said she wants to see the good work being done in the office continued.
“I feel like the people in the office, I have their support,” she said. “We have a good relationship with everyone in our office, with established relationships that Valorie has set.”
Asked why she is the best candidate for the position, Poppen said she has already been serving in a leadership role alongside Bendixen.
“I followed alongside her and filled in when she has been absent — , not very much, but when she’s gone we’re able to run the office, do jury trials — and I’ve worked really closely with Valorie on all of the issues in our office,” she said.
Poppen said she has been dedicated to the job, and even sacrificed time with family to meet its demands.
Bendixen has served in the elected county position for 17 years.
In a letter of resignation dated Jan. 4, Bendixen cited the pandemic as her reason for leaving.
“Like many other people, COVID had a very serious effect on my life this last year,” she wrote. “I have been offered an opportunity which would allow me to be closer to my family. After a great deal of reflection, I have chosen to accept the opportunity offered to me.”