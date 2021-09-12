Jerry Hirschman, Vietnam veteran, tries to make the best of any situation

That’s why Hirschman started the fan club collection of pennants, to help get through it.

Everyone has a bad day, he said. That’s one reason he likes to cheer people up.

If he can make somebody smile or laugh, “My day’s made,” he said.

Hirschman enjoyed his time in the Seabees.

When you join the military, you learn respect and you learn how to work. You have rules and regulations to follow, and that’s just the way it is, he said. If somebody tells you to jump, you ask how high.

The enemy didn’t bother Hirschman and his fellow Seabees too much because they were busy working on roads and bridges.

“We were building things for them,” he said.

“We were surrounded by the Army and the Marines and when they lobbed in mortars every once in a while one would land in our base,” Hirschman said.

If one mortar came in, “you didn’t have to worry about the next one,” because the North Vietnamese adjusted their sights so the next one wouldn’t land in the same place.

“So we kind of lucked out on some of that stuff,” he said.