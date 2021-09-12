Jerry Hirschman, Vietnam veteran, tries to make the best of any situation

Jerry Hirschman is a good-natured guy who likes to make people laugh. He also tries to make the best of whatever situation he finds himself in.
That attitude helped him get through his time in Vietnam.
The 75-year-old Grand Island man served in the Seabees from 1966 to 1969. His two tours took him to Vietnam for 23 months and 23 days.
“I ran an icehouse in Vietnam,” Hirschman said. “I made 100-pound blocks of ice.”
That ice was used by the Army, Marines, Air Force and others, mostly to keep food cold.
Part of Mobile Construction Battalion 74, he was stationed at Camp Haskins near Da Nang and Camp Shields at Chu Lai.
Hirschman did what he could to make things tolerable. After he sent a letter to the chancellor, the University of Nebraska sent him a pennant, which went on the wall of the icehouse as part of a collection of college pennants.
He made so much ice he was able to trade the excess for beer, pop, steaks and watermelon. Many of those luxuries were shared at company parties.
With time on his hands, Hirschman made 100-pound popsicles, which he gave to children in orphanages and villages. Each popsicle was made with 33 gallons of water and 11 packs of Kool-Aid.
One of the giant popsicles went to Trung Nghia.
“You wouldn’t believe the reaction of the kids and adults who tasted it. Most had never felt anything that cold, and it tasted good, too. We were a big hit that day,” Hirschman wrote in a short item that ran in the American Legion Magazine in 2003.
Soldiers would drop by the icehouse to get a pop and check out the girlie pinup Hirschman had on the wall, which he changed every week.
Some guys would come in just to check out the week’s pinup.
“They’d buy a pop, get some ice, down the road they went,” he said.
‘Make it better’
Hirschman believes if you’re in a bad situation, you “work with what you’ve got to make it better.”
No matter where you go, “you may not like it but there’s got to be something nice about it. So find that nice spot,” he said.
When Hirschman was stationed at Gulfport, Miss., he traveled around the area and talked to the people he met. He admits he’s not shy.
In Vietnam, “Did everybody want to be over there?” Absolutely not.
“But you’re there, so let’s make the best of it,” he said.
That’s why Hirschman started the fan club collection of pennants, to help get through it.
Everyone has a bad day, he said. That’s one reason he likes to cheer people up.
If he can make somebody smile or laugh, “My day’s made,” he said.
Hirschman enjoyed his time in the Seabees.
When you join the military, you learn respect and you learn how to work. You have rules and regulations to follow, and that’s just the way it is, he said. If somebody tells you to jump, you ask how high.
The enemy didn’t bother Hirschman and his fellow Seabees too much because they were busy working on roads and bridges.
“We were building things for them,” he said.
“We were surrounded by the Army and the Marines and when they lobbed in mortars every once in a while one would land in our base,” Hirschman said.
If one mortar came in, “you didn’t have to worry about the next one,” because the North Vietnamese adjusted their sights so the next one wouldn’t land in the same place.
“So we kind of lucked out on some of that stuff,” he said.
As part of his work with the Seabees, he ran generators and a water treatment plant.
At the icehouse, Hirschman had three men under him.
Ice made life easier
He used the valuable commodity they produced — ice — to make life slightly more pleasant. He got an air conditioner for his office. He even obtained use of a Jeep.
His commanding officer let it slide because he had no complaints about Hirschman or his work.
The 6-foot-2 Nebraskan has never been a complainer.
But there definitely was a war going on.
“If you went over there and you weren’t scared, there was something wrong with you,” he said.
Back home on leave in Nebraska, one of Hirschman’s friends, who also was serving in Vietnam, said they probably wouldn’t see each other again. He had a feeling he was going to die in Vietnam, and he did.
Hirschman grew up on a farm seven miles southeast of St. Paul, the son of Don and Emma Hirschman. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1964.
He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a year, majoring in animal husbandry and minoring in journalism.
Knowing he was going to be drafted, he enlisted in December 1965.
He went on active duty April 11, 1966, and got out Feb. 28, 1969.
After boot camp at San Diego, Hirschman learned his military trade at Port Huemene in California. He became familiar with heating, boilers and water and sewage treatment.
His background on the farm probably played a role in his military specialization. In addition to farming, his dad dug wells and worked as a plumber. Hirschman absorbed some of that knowledge.
A career after the military
After he came back, he went to Central Nebraska Technical College in Hastings, receiving an associate’s degree in heating and air conditioning.
From 1970 to 2011, Hirschman worked for Frymire Heating and Air Conditioning,
It wasn’t a big company, but “we were one of the best because we took care of our customers,” he said.
Returning from Vietnam, Hirschman wasn’t interested in going back to the farm.
“I’m going to town to get an 8 to 5 job,” he said.
Little did he know that in the heating and air conditioning business, he’d be on call 24 hours a day.
Hirschman got along well with Cliff Frymire, the owner of the company.
After Frymire hired Hirschman, he told him they’d have a talk in a couple of months to assess his future with the company.
Frymire died in 2018, “and we still haven’t had that talk,” Hirschman said, smiling.
In Vietnam, he saw Bob Hope twice. On one of the visits, he furnished him with ice.
No surprise there.
The Seabees are part of the Navy. But during his whole time in the Seabees, Hirschman never set foot on a ship.
Ironically, he’s now an admiral in the Nebraska Navy.
Years after Vietnam, Hirschman met up with other Nebraskans who were at Camp Shields at the same time he was. They were part of the 295th Ordnance Co., a Nebraska Army Reserve unit.
Hirschman never returned to Vietnam.
“I didn’t lose nothing there, and I’m not going back,” he said.
But Hirschman was part of the first Hero Flight.
A military family
He and his wife, Patti, have five children between them. They’ve been married 21 years.
His son, Kirk, was in the Air Force for 20 years.
Their daughter, Teresa, was in the Army for nine or 10 years. Her husband, Keith, was also in the Army.
Patti has a son, Lonnie, in the Air Force and a son-in-law, L.J., in the Army.