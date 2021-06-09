JIL Asphalt explains ‘embarrassing’ Wood River Road project

“We’ve been around for a long time. We don’t want this to put a bad hit on us,” Atkins said. “It would take a small company like we are out of business. If you revoke our bond, we will be done.”

Atkins said he was willing to accept penalties for the projects.

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster spoke against pulling JIL’s bonds.

“It’s true enough. We paid for a new road, and we didn’t get one,” Lancaster said. “I’ve known JIL and your work from far before I was a commissioner. I feel there were extenuating circumstances.”

She added, “I can’t vote to put you out of business. I think you deserve better.”

The Wood River Road project was marred by delays, poor scheduling and inexperience with some machinery used for the resurfacing, JIL treasurer Rob Baldwin said.

When JIL was unable to get a subcontractor for resurfacing, they purchased equipment and attempted to do the grinding themselves.

“It took a while for us to get the equipment figured out,” Baldwin said. “It’s just something we’ve never done. It was new to us.”

Atkins said the problems were apparent when the asphalt was being put down.