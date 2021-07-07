JIL Asphalt gets $23,687 in penalties for poor job on Wood River Road

From the project, $67,000 in payments was withheld. For the Wood River Road portion of the contract, $25,924 was withheld.

JIL President Jerry Atkins and JIL Treasurer Rob Baldwin did not attend the county board meeting on Tuesday.

When he appeared before the county board on June 8 Atkins said he was willing to accept penalties for the project.

JIL requested to be allowed to do further grinding, Riehle said.

“They have proved they can grind smoothly,” he said. “If there’s no grinding allowed, that would be my recommendation for penalties.”

Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said the county has been “more than fair” with the Grand Island company.

“I haven’t lost sight that $24,000 isn’t a lot of money. It is a lot of money,” Lancaster said. “We’ve given them the advantage by lessening the penalty, but we’ve given them that advantage besides the fact that this has been a tough go for two years.”

Commissioner Scott Sorensen said he has heard from his constituents that the road still is in bad shape, and said he agrees with them.