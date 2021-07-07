JIL Asphalt gets $23,687 in penalties for poor job on Wood River Road

JIL Asphalt Paving Co. of Grand Island will be penalized $23,687 for its poor performance on the Wood River Road resurfacing project.
This includes $10,187 for smoothness errors ($5,207 eastbound, $4,980 westbound); $11,500 for bumps and dips, ($7,000 eastbound, $4,500 westbound); and $2,000 for profileograph tests (two for Wood River Road, costing $1,000 each).
There are 11 dips (six eastbound, five westbound) and four bumps (two each) remaining.
Hall County Highway Superintendent Steve Riehle said penalties for conditions that are due to weather since 2019 and were not the result of the original construction should be excluded.
An example is a box culvert that washed out due to flooding, which was a $1,500 penalty.
“The road got rougher because of freeze/thaw from December to May 2021,” Riehle said. “It’s not fair to penalize JIL for that.”
Hall County Board of Commissioners approved the original penalty amount, before those reductions, totaling $26,123.
The penalties will have to be brought back to the board in two weeks for the correct amount with the reductions to be approved.
The $1 million contract with JIL Asphalt, approved by the county in 2018, also included work on Hillside Drive in Cairo.
From the project, $67,000 in payments was withheld. For the Wood River Road portion of the contract, $25,924 was withheld.
JIL President Jerry Atkins and JIL Treasurer Rob Baldwin did not attend the county board meeting on Tuesday.
When he appeared before the county board on June 8 Atkins said he was willing to accept penalties for the project.
JIL requested to be allowed to do further grinding, Riehle said.
“They have proved they can grind smoothly,” he said. “If there’s no grinding allowed, that would be my recommendation for penalties.”
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said the county has been “more than fair” with the Grand Island company.
“I haven’t lost sight that $24,000 isn’t a lot of money. It is a lot of money,” Lancaster said. “We’ve given them the advantage by lessening the penalty, but we’ve given them that advantage besides the fact that this has been a tough go for two years.”
Commissioner Scott Sorensen said he has heard from his constituents that the road still is in bad shape, and said he agrees with them.
“The road is getting better. I know they’ve invested a lot of money on resources and time getting this road smoothed out,” Sorensen said. “But it doesn’t look like a new road, period.”
The Wood River Road project was marred by delays, poor scheduling and inexperience with some machinery used for the resurfacing, Baldwin told commissioners on June 8.
Atkins expressed displeasure with the end product, as well.
“I hate that road. It’s an embarrassment,” he said. “But we’ve done everything we can.”
Atkins added, “I’ve been paving roads for the county for 51 years and this is the worst experience I’ve ever had.”
Any road that has imperfections over 100 inches per mile must be corrected, per state and county guidelines.
A complete rebuild would be economically unfeasible, Riehle explained on June 8.
“You’d have to mill three-quarters of an inch and place a minimum of one-inch asphalt,” he said, “and that’s $12,000 per mile for the milling and $45,000 for the over-surfacing.”