Jim Pillen critical of health education standards, critical race theory

To play safety for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, one has to have conviction. Pillen said he started for the Huskers as “monster man” in 1977 and 1978, making first-team All Big 8. He is remembered for picking off two passes in a win over Alabama in 1977, and recovering a Billy Sims fumble in 1978, sealing Tom Osborne’s first win over Oklahoma.

At Riverside, Pillen talked about ways to keep young people in the state.

Other states love to pluck our young people when they graduate, he said.

Nebraskans are “getting our tails whipped by all of our neighbors,” Pillen said.

He also said Nebraska needs “transformational tax change.”

The closer you get to the state’s borders, the more you hear about tax disparity, Pillen said.

It’s “really painful” to hear a father say he’s told his son he should sell the ranch and move north “across the border because you’re going to save yourself over a million dollars in your lifetime,” he said.

In an interview, Pillen was asked who should pay for Nebraska State Patrol troopers working at the Texas border.