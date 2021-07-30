Jim Pillen critical of health education standards, critical race theory

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen was critical of the proposed Nebraska health education standards during a visit Thursday to Grand Island.
All Nebraskans need to get engaged, understand the issues and hold the Nebraska Department of Education accountable, Pillen said.
The standards comprise “totally inappropriate sex education disguised as health standards, and every Nebraskan needs to understand that they need to be engaged at the local level,” Pillen said in an interview.
Nebraskans need to make sure “each local board of education understands those are just recommendations. They’re not standards,” he said. Citizens should ask their local school board that the standards not be implemented.
Pillen is no fan of the first draft of the health standards or the second, watered-down version.
“They need to be taken out, not watered down,” he said.
At a gathering at Riverside Golf Course earlier in the day, Pillen was asked about critical race theory. A member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Pillen has asked the board to adopt a resolution opposing any imposition of critical race theory as part of university curriculum.
In answer to Thursday’s question, Pillen said teaching critical race theory is unacceptable for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade. He doesn’t want to see adolescent youths “exposed to that kind of thinking.”
About 30 local Republicans attended Pillen’s appearance at Riverside.
Pillen, who lives in Columbus, believes that business, not government, solves our problems.
He said he’s a fiscal conservative, “which means we do more with less,” rather than make budget increases.
As governor, Pillen says he would strengthen and defend agriculture.
Common-sense Nebraska values and agriculture are both under attack, said Pillen, who grew up on a farm west of Platte Center.
He supports the Second Amendment, is pro-life and believes in legal immigration.
“We have to have protection at the border,” he said.
Pillen said he’s a nontraditional candidate.
“I don’t have a political bone in my body,” he said.
Pillen, 65, is a veterinarian. He is founder and owner of Pillen Family Farms and managing partner of DNA Genetics. The businesses have more than 1,200 employees.
He and his wife, Suzanne, have been married for 42 years. She graduated from Central City High School in 1974, when she was Suzanne Shreve.
Asked to describe himself in a few words, Pillen said he is convicted, competitive, resolute and a man of beliefs.
To play safety for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, one has to have conviction. Pillen said he started for the Huskers as “monster man” in 1977 and 1978, making first-team All Big 8. He is remembered for picking off two passes in a win over Alabama in 1977, and recovering a Billy Sims fumble in 1978, sealing Tom Osborne’s first win over Oklahoma.
At Riverside, Pillen talked about ways to keep young people in the state.
Other states love to pluck our young people when they graduate, he said.
Nebraskans are “getting our tails whipped by all of our neighbors,” Pillen said.
He also said Nebraska needs “transformational tax change.”
The closer you get to the state’s borders, the more you hear about tax disparity, Pillen said.
It’s “really painful” to hear a father say he’s told his son he should sell the ranch and move north “across the border because you’re going to save yourself over a million dollars in your lifetime,” he said.
In an interview, Pillen was asked who should pay for Nebraska State Patrol troopers working at the Texas border.
When he becomes governor, he said, he will make sure he has relationships with neighboring governors. The relationships will be patterned after Nebraskans helping their neighbors. Whenever “I help a neighbor I’m going to expect the neighbor to help me back when I need help.”
Pillen was asked if it’s necessary for Nebraska to worry about Voter ID measures.
It’s always necessary, he said, “to keep improving processes so that there can be 100% confidence by the people.”
Because property taxes are making Nebraska noncompetitive, the state needs to continue to decrease spending on government, he said. Nebraska has “to get back to the original concept of the three-legged stool,” in which taxes are balanced between property taxes, sales taxes and income taxes.
Pillen also was asked how many racetrack/casino operations in the state are too many.
When he is governor, he said, he will “abide by the laws of the state, and the people of the state said six,” he said.
Pillen said his campaign, which is 16 weeks old, is going well. He has been endorsed by Osborne and former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr.
On a visit to Burwell Wednesday, he was surprised how many people were familiar with him.
“Some of them knew more about me than I know about myself,” Pillen said.