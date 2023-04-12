For some people, the JoAnn store is part of the fabric of their lives.

Seventeen people showed up at Wednesday afternoon's Community Redevelopment Authority meeting, opposed to the closing of Grand Island's JoAnn store.

The redevelopment of Conestoga Mall puts the future of the store's mall location in doubt.

Woodsonia, a real estate company based in Elkhorn, now owns the Conestoga Mall property. Woodsonia's plans do not include JoAnn, which has been in the mall since 2011.

According to a local employee, JoAnn's lease runs until 2027.

The JoAnn supporters were not allowed to speak at Wednesday's meeting, because no related item was on the agenda. Community Redevelopment Authority Board President Tom Gdowski thanked the group for coming and encouraged the attendees to send an email to Regional Planner Chad Nabity, who was present. Nabity and Interim City Administrator Laura McAloon spoke with the JoAnn supporters after the meeting, and Nabity gave at least one member of the group his business card.

The company that owns the store is suing Woodsonia in Hall County District Court. JoAnn Stores are based in Hudson, Ohio.

According to the complaint filed by JoAnn Stores, Grand Island's mayor wrote to the tenants of Conestoga Mall last November. The letter told the tenants of an anticipated redevelopment project and that the city looked forward to "your continued involvement in our City's economy, especially in your role as a tenant during the Redevelopment Project.

"JoAnn took the Mayor at face value and has no reason to allege that the City desired to remove JoAnn from Grand Island," the complaint says.

"However, the City's messages have been contradicted through conduct and communications from Woodsonia," the complaint says.

Woodsonia "has attempted to use the weight of the City's authority" through the city's Community Redevelopment Authority to "unfairly and improperly force JoAnn from its leased premises for the financial and commercial benefit of Woodsonia," the complaint says.

"As a result of this improper conduct and self-dealing, the lease terms which Woodsonia is attempting to enforce should be declared void and/or unenforceable. Woodsonia should also be required to compensate JoAnn for its breach of the Lease Agreement," the complaint maintains.

As part of background materials, the complaint says that in anticipation of the redevelopment, "Woodsonia communicated with JoAnn regarding assorted options for JoAnn to remain a tenant at the Conestoga Mall, with compensation to be provided to JoAnn for leasehold improvements, new fixtures and equipment, and store labor to complete the project in a manner consistent with Woodsonia's redevelopment plans."

At the time, JoAnn informed Woodsonia representatives of the lease, "and JoAnn was attempting to propose solutions to complete the redevelopment work in compliance with the Lease or, alternatively, a lease buyout which would allow JoAnn to relocate in an orderly manner," the complaint says.

"JoAnn did not and does not object to the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall and has been willing to make reasonable accommodations to allow the redevelopment work to proceed as long as its rights under the Lease are honored," the complaint says. "Indeed, as recently as late March and early April 2023, JoAnn made multiple proposals to allow the redevelopment to proceed while respecting JoAnn's Lease and location."

However, Woodsonia broke off negotiations in early January of this year "and did not disclose its motives at that time for discontinuing negotiations," the complaint alleges.

In February of this year, Woodsonia, through its attorney, wrote a letter to JoAnn "threatening that eminent domain would be used if the Lease was not voluntarily terminated," the complaint says.

"Woodsonia has refused to negotiate on the basis of its proposals and, in fact, has provided a new plan with Old Navy in the space currently occupied by JoAnn," the complaint says.

Nabity told the JoAnn's supporters Wednesday that eminent domain is a possibility, but there first have to be negotiations. Nabity pointed out that mall plans were never on Wednesday's agenda.

He said that early redevelopment plans for the mall did include JoAnn.

The JoAnn store has operated in Grand Island since the mid 1970s. The original location was on South Locust Street.

The Grand Island location is the oldest JoAnn store in Nebraska. According to the court document, the store currently has 14 employees.

"I have a lot of customers who are very upset. They drive here from Kansas. They drive here from South Dakota. They drive here from western Nebraska, out in the Sandhills, North Platte, McCook, and just right here in Grand Island and surrounding areas," said a local JoAnn employee, who asked that her name not be used.

The other JoAnn stores in Nebraska are in Lincoln and Omaha. There's also a store in Rapid City, South Dakota.