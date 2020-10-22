Job numbers up, but Hall County has 2nd-highest jobless rate in state

While the economy of Grand Island and Hall County has bounced back after the earlier effects of joblessness due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hall County had the second highest unemployment rate in Nebraska in September, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.
The Grand Island MSA unemployment rate for September was 4.1%. Of the 43,164 people in the labor force, 41,383 were employed. August’s unemployment rate was 4.9%.
Grand Island MSA includes Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties. A metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is a geographical region with a relatively high population density at its core (Grand Island) and close economic ties throughout the area.
Hall County’s unemployment rate was 4.5% in September, which was the second highest in the state behind Arthur County’s 5.6%.
Hall County had a labor force of 31,468 people, of which 30,037 were employed and 1,431 were unemployed. That compares with August when Hall County had 32,003 people in the labor force, of which 30,266 were employed and 1,737 were unemployed.
At the height of Hall County’s unemployment climb in April, when the full effects of the state’s health directives were in place, the rate was 11.9%, with 3,951 people unemployed. Since April, Hall County’s unemployment numbers have gone down by more than 2,500 people.
In September 2019, Hall County’s unemployment rate was 2.9%, with 919 people listed as unemployed. The difference in Hall County between September 2019 and September 2020 is 512 people.
In other counties, Howard had the ninth highest unemployment rate in the state at 3.3%, Hamilton County’s September rate was 2.2% and Merrick County’s rate was 2.9%.
Other area counties’ September unemployment rates were: Buffalo, 2.4%; Sherman, 2.2%; and Adams, 2.7%.
At the height of the pandemic in April, Grand Island’s MSA had an 11% unemployment rate, with 5,022 people listed as unemployed.
Since April, Grand Island’s MSA has had a drop of more than 3,200 people listed as unemployed.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said that Grand Island businesses have been fortunate in that they had only one month of double-digit unemployment in April, as the rate immediately dropped in May and has been consistently decreasing since that time.
“Essential businesses stayed the employment course throughout the summer months and service areas (retail, restaurants, salons, etc.) are now back to usual operations,” Johnson said.
She said the lower unemployment correlates to the reopening of retailers and restaurants as Grand Island moved to Phase 3 in mid-July, with restaurants back at 100% occupancy with seating restrictions.
The hotel industry got a boost with the Nebraska State Fair and the Aksarben Stock Show in September, Johnson said.
“Unfortunately, the impact of the cancellation of Husker Harvest Days was felt in mid-September,” she said.
This week, Gov. Pete Ricketts said that Nebraska once again has the lowest unemployment rate in the United States at 3.5%.
He said the resilience of Nebraskans in 2020 has been extraordinary.
“We’ve made major strides to grow Nebraska after the challenges created by the coronavirus,” Ricketts said.
Earlier this week, Ricketts said that the state announced additional grants to help businesses in industries hard hit by the effects of the pandemic, such as restaurants, hotels, barbershops, beauty salons, event centers, movie theaters and others.
“This assistance will help to continue the strong recovery we’ve seen in recent months,” he said.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nebraska’s unemployment rate has seen the smallest rise of any state in the nation during the past year. It was 3.0% in September 2019 and stands only 0.5% higher after the U.S. economy endured one of its toughest stretches in American history.
Ricketts said that Nebraska’s employment-to-population ratio and labor force participation rate also lead the nation.
Nebraska Commissioner of Labor John Albin said that not only has the unemployment rate continued to drop, but Nebraska’s non-farm job count continues to increase.
“Non-farm employment climbed above 1 million in September, the first time employment has reached this level since March of this year,” Albin said.
Nonfarm employment was 1,002,511 in September, up 10,016 over the month and down 27,256 over the year. The month-to-month gain was the largest September increase since September 1976. Private industries with the most growth year over year were education and health (up 1,840) and financial activities (up 1,204). Month to month, the largest gains were seen in education and health (up 2,274), professional and business services (up 1,696), and financial activities (up 490).
