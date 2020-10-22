Job numbers up, but Hall County has 2nd-highest jobless rate in state

The hotel industry got a boost with the Nebraska State Fair and the Aksarben Stock Show in September, Johnson said.

“Unfortunately, the impact of the cancellation of Husker Harvest Days was felt in mid-September,” she said.

This week, Gov. Pete Ricketts said that Nebraska once again has the lowest unemployment rate in the United States at 3.5%.

He said the resilience of Nebraskans in 2020 has been extraordinary.

“We’ve made major strides to grow Nebraska after the challenges created by the coronavirus,” Ricketts said.

Earlier this week, Ricketts said that the state announced additional grants to help businesses in industries hard hit by the effects of the pandemic, such as restaurants, hotels, barbershops, beauty salons, event centers, movie theaters and others.

“This assistance will help to continue the strong recovery we’ve seen in recent months,” he said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Nebraska’s unemployment rate has seen the smallest rise of any state in the nation during the past year. It was 3.0% in September 2019 and stands only 0.5% higher after the U.S. economy endured one of its toughest stretches in American history.