Jobs & Economic Opportunity: Manufacturing a big part of Grand Island’s economy

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on business. It has affected jobs and supply chains as people with the virus stayed home to either get well or not spread the virus.
While the pandemic has been especially tough on the service sector, it also has been rough on manufacturing.
In recognition of the contributions made by the manufacturing sector to the economy and job creation, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared October as Manufacturing Month in Nebraska.
In Grand Island, manufacturing is a key component that diversifies the community’s economy.
“In the Grand Island area, we have more than 7,000 people employed in this industry which equates to about 19% of our workforce,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
During the month, the chamber will recognize various Grand Island manufacturing firms. It will also be part of the Nebraska Chamber’s Virtual Manufacturing Summit beginning Monday.
Penrose Machining, Sunheat
Penrose Machining is one of the businesses featured by the chamber.
Johnson said Gene Penrose started the business out in his garage in 1979. Since then, it has grown into a 36,00-square-foot facility.
Penrose Machining is a precision manufacturing shop, producing custom parts for different industrial and automotive applications. Thirty people are on the staff.
What makes Penrose Machining a vital manufacturing business in Grand Island is it supplies other manufacturers in the city and across the country important parts for their businesses, such as Case IH and Standard Iron, Johnson said.
Another manufacturer featured is Sunheat International Corp., a family-owned business that has been a part of the community since 1954.
Sunheat operates primarily in the electric industry within the electrical components sector allowing for creation of innovative products, such as infrared heaters, for global distribution.
A ‘vital economic engine’
Johnson said manufacturing provides a wide variety of career opportunities in Grand Island.
Jobs such as those at Penrose and Sunheat comprise 24% of the Grand Island job market, she said.
Ricketts said Nebraska manufacturers support about 100,000 jobs.
“They grow Nebraska through their ingenuity and innovation,” Ricketts said. “Our manufacturers are developing products to deliver coronavirus vaccines and creating the next generation of high-tech agricultural machinery to help feed the world.”
Manufacturing is one of Nebraska’s most important industries, contributing over $14 billion to the state’s gross domestic product, according to the Nebraska Chamber.
“Nebraska’s manufacturing sector is a vital economic engine for Nebraska,” said Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone. “Even during the many challenges of the pandemic, our manufacturers kept the lights on, their employees safe and the economy moving in order to meet our nation’s critical needs.”
Slone said manufacturing in the state continues to provide thousands of high-tech and high-paying jobs and will provide important career opportunities for the next generation of Nebraskans.
According to a study by the Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte, manufacturers expect to fill 4.6 million jobs in the United States between 2018 and 2028.
Goal is retaining talent
State DED Director Anthony L. Goins said Manufacturing Month is about “reaffirming our goal to grow our state’s manufacturing sector by attracting and retaining workforce talent, recruiting high-tech high-wage job creators and cultivating a business climate conducive to success.”
In Grand Island, Grand Island Public Schools’ Career Pathways, Central Community College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney (which recently expanded to College Park) are — and will be — helping train the next generation of workers for Grand Island manufacturers.
That type of training is going on throughout the state.
In 2015, Ricketts launched the Developing Youth Talent Initiative to give middle school students awareness of manufacturing careers and hands-on learning opportunities to build and create. He is also an advocate of Registered Apprenticeships that allow high school students to gain job experience in the workplace while earning college credits.
For college students, RAs offer the opportunity to earn while learning. Apprentices gain workplace skills and earn income, while simultaneously advancing toward a degree.
Ricketts also has worked with the Legislature to invest in Nebraska Career Scholarships for students studying to enter careers in industries with a shortage of qualified workers, such as manufacturing.
