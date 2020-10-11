Jobs & Economic Opportunity: Manufacturing a big part of Grand Island’s economy

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on business. It has affected jobs and supply chains as people with the virus stayed home to either get well or not spread the virus.

While the pandemic has been especially tough on the service sector, it also has been rough on manufacturing.

In recognition of the contributions made by the manufacturing sector to the economy and job creation, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared October as Manufacturing Month in Nebraska.

In Grand Island, manufacturing is a key component that diversifies the community’s economy.

“In the Grand Island area, we have more than 7,000 people employed in this industry which equates to about 19% of our workforce,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

During the month, the chamber will recognize various Grand Island manufacturing firms. It will also be part of the Nebraska Chamber’s Virtual Manufacturing Summit beginning Monday.

Penrose Machining, Sunheat

Penrose Machining is one of the businesses featured by the chamber.