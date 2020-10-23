Jodi Moore challenges Mike Paulick for Grand Island City Council Ward 4 seat

A: “Some of the most important issues are not building new but taking care of our infrastructure that is becoming a little rundown. We have streets that need repaired, parks that need new underground watering systems put in, water park that is dated and getting rundown and new storage building for the train at Stolley Park, just to mention a few. Another item that needs to be taken care of is the Veterans Home property. We as a council need to make sure that the historical value of the home is not lost in renovation. It must be for veterans and their families when the new developer gets done with the remodel and not for just anyone to live there. That of all the items coming forward in the next few years is the most important and must be done right.”