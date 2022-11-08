 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jones ready to 'get to work' as state school board representative

  • Updated
Election 2022

Many wear their “I Voted” sticker with pride after casting a ballot.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

Sherry Jones will be District 6’s newest representative on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

As of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jones had pulled well ahead with 66% of the district’s votes, with opponent Danielle Helzer getting support from 33% of voters.

Hall County’s support for the two candidates closely reflected the rest of District 6. Jones had 65.80% of votes cast (8,923), with Helzer bringing in 26.77% (4,637).

Jones’s mind seemed to already have moved past District 6’s results, saying she’d spend some time to reflect and celebrate, “then get to work.”

In a state board of education election eliciting contention nearly statewide, Jones had this to say for her constituents:

“Their input will be important to me. I'll think through things as far as how I can set up and make communication available. I want to hear from all of my constituents.”

In a statement she credited “the Lord who was the best campaign manager ever.”

She gave Helzer credit as well.

“Starting the race in March … she just really put forth a lot of effort over the last eight months or so — and doing that with a family with kids with a job. You know, I can appreciate that. I can appreciate that effort.”

Sherry Jones

Jones
Danielle Helzer

Helzer

 Katrina Gotschall
