Six attorneys, three of them from Grand Island, have applied to be appointed as the new county court judge serving the Ninth Judicial District, consisting of Hall and Buffalo counties.

By the June 16 deadline, applications were submitted by Matthew Boyle, Grady Erickson and Martin Klein, all of Grand Island; John Icenogle and Stacy Nonhof, both of Kearney, and Bryan McQuay of Alma.

The position will be established on Sept. 1. The primary place of office for the judge will be Grand Island.

The person appointed will be the fifth county court judge serving the Ninth Judicial District. The position was created earlier this year by the Nebraska Legislature.

Klein is currently Hall County Attorney. Boyle is juvenile division chief in the Hall County Attorney's office.

Nonhof is Grand Island's assistant city attorney.

The applicants will be interviewed July 7 at a public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission. The hearing begins at 10:30 a.m. in District Courtroom 2 in the Hall County Courthouse.

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so one of two ways:

Written testimony provided in advance: Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information may do so by mailing the information to the Commission Chair no later than June 30, 2023, at the following address: Justice Cassel, Nebraska Supreme Court, P.O. Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to ashley.jenkins@nebraska.gov.

Oral testimony offered during the hearing: Those wishing to present oral testimony may do so by attending the public hearing.

Justice William Cassel is chair of the Ninth District Judicial Nominating Commission. The commission's attorney members are Jennifer Rowling, Nicole Mailahn and Stephen Lowe, all of Kearney, and John Wolf of Grand Island.

The alternative attorney members are Kari Fisk, Michele Romero, Elizabeth Klingelhoefer and Michael Mefferd, all of Kearney.

The commission's lay members are Daniel Schleusener and Dr. Peter Longo, both of Kearney.

The alternate lay members are Ray O'Connor and Stephen Hansen, both of Grand Island.