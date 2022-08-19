Judges reflect on successes of region's problem-solving courts

Judges from Nebraska's 9th District gathered at Hall County Courthouse Thursday for a group discussion and presentation on the district's problem-solving courts.

The group included Judge Ryan Carson, who serves in Kearney, Judge Andrew Butler, who presides over the re-entry court, Judge Patrick Lee, who presides over the Hall County drug court, and Judge John Marsh presides over Kearney's drug court.

They were joined by Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican.

Among the benefits of such courts are reduced recidivism and improved lives for those who participate, said Carson.

Carson presides over one of the state's newest problem-solving courts, the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court, he explained.

Started in January 2021, it is the third in the state, following Douglas and Lancaster counties.

It launched with one participant, added two the month after and now has up to 10 participants, with an 11th expected to be added soon.

Carson called it a "unique" problem-solving court, which serves the veteran community.

"You must be a veteran, of course, and must be high-risk and high-need," he said. "That means you struggle with substance abuse issues or struggle with mental health issues and it's gotten you involved in the criminal justice system."

He added, "The phrase we use is: justice-involved veterans."

It is distinguished by its mentorship program, which takes other veterans from the community to help those that come into the program.

"They walk through the program with them," said Carson. "They're there to be another support person in the struggles they have."

There are currently up to eight such mentors, he said.

Re-entry court, Butler explained, meets with its clients weekly and is unique in that it is not voluntarily.

"It is individuals who are on post-release supervision," he said. "It's hugely Class-3 and 3A (felony) individuals who have struggled in their lives, with probation to begin with."

This problem-solving court deals with mental health issues, drug addiction and "we deal with criminal thinking all the time."

Butler emphasized that he would "love to see more."

"I like working with these individuals," he said. "They're individual who have had tough lives, a lot of gang affiliation, but when you see somebody graduate and stay out of trouble, it's very rewarding."

Judge Marsh said Buffalo County's Central Nebraska Drug Court is one of the state's oldest problem-solving courts.

"We're a post-plea court," he said. "You come in, plead guilty to your drug charge, sometimes there's a few other charges in there, and if you complete our program, you're able to withdraw your plea and walk away with no criminal conviction. They get a clean slate."

They've recently made the transition from a "legacy court," under its own governance and its own funding, into the probation court system.

Between the transition and the pandemic, the number of entrants into the program has slowed, he said. It has 23 members now, but before had been in the 30s.

Graduates have come in to address the program's new members, sharing such positive changes as now having their own house, a job, a car, all things they'd been without before.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has done away with the court's graduation event, which he said has been very helpful in validating those member's efforts.

Lee, who presides over the Hall County's drug court, has been its only judge for the last three months, he shared.

"I used to think drug court is just a way to get out of trouble. This isn't really going to help. Boy, was I wrong," he said. "That's what I've learned in the last nine months."

There are 21 participants in Hall County's program, completing its four phases.

Over the last nine months, he said, he's seen that the program "has been blessed with a few criteria or gifts that maybe other drug courts don't have."

This includes its long-serving and exceptional staff, he said.

"When you have the people who necessary for a program to work at the top and allow the workers at the bottom of the chain, who are actually interacting with the participants, let them do their job and have the freedom to sanction the participants, but more importantly, incentive them for good conduct."

Lee said he would like to see more of this in the future, more incentive-based actions for positive progress.

Results of the program include steady employment. One participant he never expected to exceed is now enjoying a consistent and stable life.

"These are monumental steps for people who really had no idea they could be in this position at the back-end," he said. "I'd like to see more people involved in drug court, see those eligibility opportunities loosened."

Commissioner Gary Quandt, attending the presentation, asked Carson if the county and district can expect more such problem-solving courts in the future.

Quandt shared concerns that Hall County is running out of space in its courthouse and its Federal Building downtown, and some county staff are becoming overburdened.

"If we've got to take care of these cases and come up with courtrooms, we need to know what we've got to do," he said.

East Nebraska has a DUI court pilot program, said Carson, a family drug court, and the county one day could have a specialized juvenile court.

Carson added that Hall County's concerns are not an isolated problem.