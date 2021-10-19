Judicial commission hears from Kearney, Hastings lawyers who want to lead District Court

Three area attorneys who’d like to become a District Court judge stated their cases Monday morning to the Judicial Nominating Commission for District Court judge in the Ninth Judicial District.
Sarah Hinrichs of Hastings, and John D. Icenogle and Patrick Lee, both of Kearney, argued their cases. One of them will be appointed District Court judge in the Ninth Judicial District, which consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. The primary place of office for the judicial position is Grand Island.
The vacancy was created by the Sept. 1 retirement of Judge Mark Young. The nine-person nominating commission is chaired by Justice William Cassel, a member of the Nebraska Supreme Court.
After the hearing, held at the Hall County Courthouse, the panel recommended one or more names to Gov. Pete Ricketts. The names of those recommended are not made public.
The first member of the trio to speak Monday was Hinrichs, who has been a deputy Hall County attorney since 2012. In 2019, Hall County Attorney Marty Klein appointed her criminal division chief of the office.
Although she now lives in Hastings, Hinrichs is a Grand Island native. She earned her undergraduate and law degrees from Creighton University. She was a deputy Adams County attorney from 2010 to 2012.
Hinrichs, 37, pointed out that she has tried more than 30 jury trials. She currently prosecutes the majority of sexual assault cases in Hall County. For the last six years, she has represented the Hall County attorney’s office with the Central Nebraska Drug Court.
In her job, she said, “I make tough choices every day.” That might involve telling a 20-year veteran of law enforcement that the search warrant he drafted is insufficient, she said. Or it might be breaking the news to someone there is not enough evidence to file charges in a case.
Hinrichs said she is excited about the challenge of becoming a judge. “I’m a bit of a legal nerd,” she said.
Because of her experience, she is familiar with the rules of evidence and has the ability to think on her feet, she said.
Lee has been a deputy Buffalo County attorney since 2011. The Omaha native got his undergraduate degree from Nebraska Wesleyan and graduated from Creighton’s law school. He began his career at a small firm in Omaha.
Lee, 37, said he has a lot of experience in the courtroom. In his job, he has to be an expert in many different areas very quickly, which would be helpful as a judge. He pointed out that he has been practicing law for more than 10 years. He has worked as a special prosecutor in the 10th Judicial District in Phelps, Kearney, Dawson and Adams counties.
Lee listed the three key components of being a judge. The first is to follow the law, rather than making the law, he said. The second is to have respect for the litigants. That includes timeliness and being prepared for the issues before the court, he said. The third requirement is having the appropriate temperament and demeanor.
Lee said his demeanor is unflappable. He said he’s seen judges who are adept at de-escalating stressful moments in a courtroom, and other judges who bring a high stress level to the proceedings.
Icenogle, 30, was the only applicant who had someone speak on his behalf. He introduced his boss, Nathan Bruner of the Kearney law firm of Bruner Frank Schumacher Husak.
Bruner talked about Icenogle’s dedication and his talents. In visiting jailed suspects, Icenogle has spent more time in jails than some of his clients, Bruner said.
Bruner said Icenogle is “one of the finest trial lawyers in central Nebraska.” Icenogle has gone up against some of the most seasoned attorneys in the area and has held his own, Bruner said. He described Icenogle as “utterly brilliant,” articulate, hard-working and compassionate.
Icenogle, a Kearney native, has undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He graduated from law school in 2016.
He now works primarily as a criminal defense attorney and in family law. His father, John P. Icenogle, retired as a Ninth Judicial District Court Judge in 2016.
Icenogle said he’s been an advocate for people and he wants to continue to do that.
A judge can be on the front lines of improving the state’s prison problems, he said.
Icenogle has noticed that the Drug Court system has problems in smaller Nebraska counties. A reason is never officially given why one person is admitted to Drug Court and one is not, he said.
In response to questions, Lee and Icenogle said they would move to Grand Island if appointed.
Only one member of the public spoke during the hearing. Lionel Beeder of Grand Island took a turn at the podium after Hinrichs addressed the commission. Beeder said he was not speaking in opposition to Hinrichs’ candidacy. He said he had been mistreated by the Nebraska court system, serving 381 days in jail. Beeder criticized Young by name.
Ultimately, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in Beeder’s favor in 2006. He told the commission that a family can be destroyed because of one attorney’s vendetta.
Asked to respond, Hinrichs said Beeder’s case was prosecuted while she was still in law school.
The commission included four attorneys and four lay members of the public.
The attorneys were Mark Porto and Susan Koenig, both of Grand Island, and Charles Brewster and Stephen Lowe, both of Kearney. The non-attorneys were Tate Combs, a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and three other Kearney residents — Daniel Schleusener, Paul Burger and Dr. Peter Longo.
Six alternate members of the commission were also present. That group included four attorneys — Jennifer Rowling and Michael Mefferd of Kearney and Michael Kneale and John Wolf of Grand Island. The alternate lay members were Ray O’Connor and Stephen Hansen, both of Grand Island.