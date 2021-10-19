Judicial commission hears from Kearney, Hastings lawyers who want to lead District Court

In her job, she said, “I make tough choices every day.” That might involve telling a 20-year veteran of law enforcement that the search warrant he drafted is insufficient, she said. Or it might be breaking the news to someone there is not enough evidence to file charges in a case.

Hinrichs said she is excited about the challenge of becoming a judge. “I’m a bit of a legal nerd,” she said.

Because of her experience, she is familiar with the rules of evidence and has the ability to think on her feet, she said.

Lee has been a deputy Buffalo County attorney since 2011. The Omaha native got his undergraduate degree from Nebraska Wesleyan and graduated from Creighton’s law school. He began his career at a small firm in Omaha.

Lee, 37, said he has a lot of experience in the courtroom. In his job, he has to be an expert in many different areas very quickly, which would be helpful as a judge. He pointed out that he has been practicing law for more than 10 years. He has worked as a special prosecutor in the 10th Judicial District in Phelps, Kearney, Dawson and Adams counties.