Heavy rain fell in Grand Island Wednesday and early Thursday morning. That put Grand Island’s monthly total at nearly 4.5 inches for July by noon Thursday.
By 11 a.m. Thursday, the two-day total was about 2.3 inches. That put Grand Island’s total rainfall for the year at nearly 18.6 inches, with more rain in the forecast through the day and into Thursday evening. That is 1.2 inches more than the 30-year average for this point in the year. But while Grand Island is more than an inch above the 30-year average for July, June was dry as rainfall was about 2.5 inches less than the 30-year average for the month.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings and the NeRAIN weather observer cooperative, the heaviest rain was in the Edgar area, south of Hastings. A rural Edgar observer recorded 3.85 inches. Heavy rain in that area caused the weather service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Kansas and for Nuckolls and Thayer counties in south central Nebraska through 1 a.m. Friday.
Thursday’s highs were in the mid- to upper 70s. Off and on chances for thunderstorms exist nearly every day into next week, with cool conditions expected. Highs will be mostly in the mid- to upper 70s.
For Grand Island on Friday, the high will be near 79, with a low of about 61.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Saturday, with a high near 81. The low will be about 58.
Sunday will be cooler than normal for early August, with a high near 76 and a low of about 54.
Starting the workweek, Monday’s high will be near 74, with a low of about 54.
Tuesday’s high will be near 76, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be about 58.
Cooler weather will continue Wednesday, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 77.
Thunderstorms can vary in the amount of rain that falls in certain areas. While some areas of central Nebraska have not received even average rainfall this spring and summer, others, according to the NWS Hastings, have experienced rainfall amounts well above average.
Thursday’s storm was a good example.
Other area rainfall amounts from Wednesday and Thursday morning’s rain weather included rural Doniphan at 2.4 inches; rural Hastings, 2.02 inches; rural Grand Island, 2.4 inches; Hastings, 1.33 inches; Ord, .29 of an inch; Dannebrog, 1.94 inches; Albion, 1.72 inches; Aurora, .06 of an inch; Greeley, .10 of an inch; Loup City, .02 of an inch; and Osceola, .01 of an inch.
Earlier this week, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that Nebraska corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 18% fair, 54% good and 21% excellent. Corn silking was 89%, well ahead of the 61% last year and ahead of the five-year average of 80%. Dough was 27%, ahead of the 9% last year and the 16% average.
Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 14% fair, 59% good and 21% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 90%, well ahead of the 60% last year the average of 76% . Setting pods was 53%, well ahead of the 27% last year and the 33% average.
Winter wheat harvest was 93% completed, well ahead of the 49% last year and ahead of the 81% average.
Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 46% good and 21% excellent. Sorghum headed was 43%, well ahead of the 23% last year and ahead of the 32% average.
Oats harvested was 82%, well ahead of the 39% last year and ahead of the 67% average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 7% very poor, 7% poor, 26% fair, 54% good and 6% excellent.
