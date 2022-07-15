July Fourth tornado left farmers with plenty of work to do

Damage from the Fourth of July tornado wasn’t limited to a few homes in the area. Several farms southeast of Grand Island also received significant damage.

One of the tornado victims was Myron Nietfeldt, who lives at 3781 E. Husker Highway, near the intersection of Husker Highway and Shady Bend Road.

In the twister, Nietfeldt lost three grain bins. “I had six, and now I’ve got three,” he said this week.

A machine shed was also destroyed. In that shed were two tractors and a pickup.

The pickup was totaled and one tractor was “totally smashed,” Nietfeldt said.

The other tractor might have a chance of survival. “I think if the radiator’s good, I maybe can start it,” he said. But first, he has to get at it.

The big wind knocked down his north shelter belt and destroyed a henhouse and chicken barn, which were connected, as well as a nearby brooder house. “That was what my mother used years ago,” Nietfeldt said of the brooder house.

The storm windows were blown out on the south side of his house.

But Nietfeldt is grateful that damages to his home and garage were minor.

The tornado punched a good-sized hole in the roof of his hog barn, and blew shingles off the south side of his barn.

Other casualties were a chain link fence around the house and a privy that was built by the Works Progress Administration. The outhouse, which still functioned, was knocked over.

A lot of the debris wound up in his cornfield.

A large tree was uprooted near his home. Someone told him the tree’s root might weigh 15 tons.

Nietfeldt, 82, retired from farming in 2000.

He’s glad that he was able to travel with his wife, Violet, after he retired. They toured the country in a camper.

“Luckily enough I sold the camper,” he said. “So it didn’t blow away.”

Violet passed away two years ago.

After the tornado hit, many neighbors helped clean up. “The word passed, and we had a lot of people out here.”

His tenants, Brian and Janel Laub, brought their whole family. “They were a tremendous help.”

The tornado, which brought winds of 110 mph, hit the area at about 1 a.m.

Nietfeldt said the tornado skipped, leaving the ground at times and then returning to earth.

His son was also home at the time.

Nietfeldt is hopeful that insurance will cover a good share of the damage.

“It ain’t going to pay 100%. That type of insurance I couldn’t afford — if I had 100% on every building.” But, “It’ll take care of quite of bit of it, I think.”

Nietfeldt seems to have a good attitude about the damage.

“I won’t say I didn’t cry a little. It hurt,” he said.

The tornado also took a toll on the Alvin Kowalski farm, which is at 265 A Road, in Merrick County.

The tornado “hit our house pretty square,” Kowalski said. The storm left holes in the roof of his house and took out most of his upstairs windows.

To repair the damage, he’ll need new siding, a new roof, garage doors, windows, all-new flooring and some drywall, he said.

Two vehicles, used by Kowalski and his wife, were totaled.

The damage was substantial on his property across the road.

Lost were a wood-framed cold storage building, which measured 60 by 120 feet, and a 110-year-old dairy barn. The latter was 40 by 60 feet, he said.

The tornado damaged his shop and “dented and pretty much totaled the roofs on our grain bins,” he said.

When the twister hit, Kowalski and his wife were at home with their three kids.

He heard a freight train sound when the tornado hit.

Kowalski said one of his neighbors to the north also sustained damages in the tornado

No one was injured or killed in the tornado.