July record month for livestock slaughter

After struggling with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the livestock slaughter industry continued to rebound as July red meat production was up 5% from July 2019.
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.81 billion pounds in July, up 5% from the 4.59 billion pounds produced in July 2019.
In Nebraska, commercial red meat production in July was 712.2 million pounds, which was up from June’s 692.2 million pounds and July 2019’s 680.1 million pounds.
Leading the way was hog slaughter, which totaled 2.37 billion pounds, up 7% from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.2 million head, up 6 % from July 2019. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 283 pounds.
In Nebraska, 694,760 hogs were slaughtered in July. That was up from 641,300 hogs killed in July 2019.
Nebraska was second in the nation in red meat production behind Iowa, at 769.2 million pounds in July.
Nationwide in July, beef production, at 2.42 billion pounds, was 3% above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.92 million head, down 1% from July 2019. The average liveweight was up 37 pounds from the previous year, at 1,363 pounds.
In Nebraska, cattle slaughter was down in July from the previous year. In July, 648,900 head of cattle was slaughtered. The average liveweight was 1,379 pounds. In July 2019, 651,703 head were killed. The average weight was 1,358 pounds.
In related news, the USDA reported last week that Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.22 million cattle on feed on Aug. 1.
This inventory was up 1% from last year.
Placements during July totaled 470,000 head, up 18% from 2019. Fed cattle marketings for the month of July totaled 500,000 head, up 2% from last year. Other disappearance during July totaled 10,000 head, down 10,000 head from last year.
Nationwide, cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on Aug. 1, 2020. The inventory was 2% above Aug. 1, 2019. This is the highest August 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.89 million head, 11% above 2019. Net placements were 1.84 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 420,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 315,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 435,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 458,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 195,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head.
The USDA said marketings of fed cattle during July totaled 1.99 million head, 1% below 2019.
Other disappearance totaled 57,000 head during July, 20% below 2019.
Along with beef and pork production in July, the USDA said veal production totaled 5.8 million pounds, 9% below July a year ago.
Calf slaughter totaled 41,100 head, down 23% from July 2019. The average liveweight was up 39 pounds from last year, at 244 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 12.1 million pounds, was up 1% from July 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 195,100 head, 3% above last year. The average liveweight was 125 pounds, down 2 pounds from July a year ago.
According to the USDA, January to July 2020 commercial red meat production was 31.6 billion pounds, up 1% from 2019. Accumulated beef production was down 1% from last year, veal was down 1%, pork was up 3 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 6%.