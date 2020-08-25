July record month for livestock slaughter

After struggling with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the livestock slaughter industry continued to rebound as July red meat production was up 5% from July 2019.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.81 billion pounds in July, up 5% from the 4.59 billion pounds produced in July 2019.

In Nebraska, commercial red meat production in July was 712.2 million pounds, which was up from June’s 692.2 million pounds and July 2019’s 680.1 million pounds.

Leading the way was hog slaughter, which totaled 2.37 billion pounds, up 7% from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.2 million head, up 6 % from July 2019. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 283 pounds.

In Nebraska, 694,760 hogs were slaughtered in July. That was up from 641,300 hogs killed in July 2019.

Nebraska was second in the nation in red meat production behind Iowa, at 769.2 million pounds in July.

Nationwide in July, beef production, at 2.42 billion pounds, was 3% above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.92 million head, down 1% from July 2019. The average liveweight was up 37 pounds from the previous year, at 1,363 pounds.