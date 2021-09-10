June taxable sales in Grand Island continues upward trend in local economy

To contrast taxable sales of 2021 and 2020 in Grand Island, in 2019, Grand Island taxable sales in March totaled $86.729 million; April, $82.7 million; May, $88.994 million; and June, $91.156 million.

Other area communities in the Tri-Cities area also experienced good taxable sales in June 2021 with Hastings recording $37.817 million, a 11.1% increase over 2020; and Kearney totaling $79.636 million in taxable sales, which was a 16.4% increase over the previous year.

According to Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, the city’s taxable sales during the past several months have only normally been seen during the Christmas season. She said in December 2015, the community had $102.6 million in taxable sales and $100.8 million in December 2017. Both were previous highs.

Johnson said there are a number of reasons for the increase in taxable sales.

“My best guess relates to pent up demand and a desire to purchase items that were put on hold during the pandemic — perhaps furniture, flooring, lawn equipment, etc.” she said.

Johnson said the community labor supply is “challenging to nearly every business, but food service is taking the brunt.”