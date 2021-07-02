Juniata man wins $10,000 top prize in Ticket to Win

Dennis E. Baker of Juniata was the winner of the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation’s Ticket to Win raffle on June 16.

Baker’s ticket was drawn for the $10,000 cash grand prize during the foundation’s primary fundraiser held annually at the hospital.

Joan Apfel of Grand Island held the winning ticket for a $5,000 secondary cash prize. Also awarded were 10 $500 cash cards to MaryAnn and Gary Fredrick of St. Paul, Interstate Battery, Thomas Realty, Barbara Graham of Aurora, Rick Alexander, Alycia Packer, Tara Shaw, Danielle Lingeman, Jen Hohlen and Rick Kearns of Grand Island.

Separate from the Ticket to Win raffle, which required a $100 ticket purchase, the community was invited to the free social event where they could register for a chance to win one of four $250 cash cards. Those winners were Caden Huenefeld of Aurora, Janet Bruha of Alda, Earl Swanson and Jason Schliep, both of Grand Island.

Additionally, five $100 gift cards were drawn as door prizes for first responders in attendance. Those winners were Timothy Graham of Aurora, Chance Miles of Alda, Jason Schliep, Carole Urbom and Travis Keene, all of Grand Island.