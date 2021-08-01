Junior Achievement Cave Tour funds effort to improve students’ financial literacy

At the kindergarten level, Wren said, JA teaches the children what money is, where it comes from and the value of saving it for future needs. Those financial lessons progress through the different grade levels in preparing children to have a good grasp of the financial world once they leave school.

Wren said the idea of a cave tour came about not only to raise money for the organization’s causes, but also to promote camaraderie with an emphasis on having fun.

“Over the years, we have visited some pretty spectacular homes,” he said.

Junior Achievement lessons align with national and state educational standards and are delivered to students in Grand Island with the help of the nonprofit’s education partners and volunteers from the business community. Research shows that JA alumni are more likely to have a college degree, feel confident managing money, have career success and have started a business as an adult.

The Grand Island chapter is led by a local advisory board composed of business leaders. Junior Achievement in Grand Island annually serves more than 3,300 students in 171 classrooms at 16 Grand Island Public Schools.

The local chapter is part of Junior Achievement of Lincoln. The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.