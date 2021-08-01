Junior Achievement Cave Tour funds effort to improve students’ financial literacy

About 90 people participated in Junior Achievement’s annual Cave Tour Saturday in Grand Island.
The festivities started out at Axe Holes as everyone gathered before getting on three different buses that took them to two homes and the Grand Island business Prairie Pride Brewing Co.
The tour visited the homes of Craig and Kimberly Joseph and Dr. John and Barbara Reilly.
All proceeds from the Cave Tour support Junior Achievement programs in Grand Island Public Schools.
Junior Achievement District of Grand Island is a local nonprofit whose mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. It connects Grand Island’s K-12 students with local mentors, who share financial decision making, entrepreneurship and career engagement programs that help students build choice-filled futures.
JA Board Chair Jay Wren, owner of Copycat Printing, said Junior Achievement prepares kids for real life in the real world. He said JA is proven to have a great effect in communities, helping to develop and retain the future workforce right here in the community.
Wren said he has been involved with JA since 1999. From the time he was introduced to JA by the former owner of Copycat Printing, he has been impressed by the organization’s mission.
“It is about teaching young people about the entrepreneurial spirit and the value of money,” he said. “We’re teaching it at kindergarten level through high school.
At the kindergarten level, Wren said, JA teaches the children what money is, where it comes from and the value of saving it for future needs. Those financial lessons progress through the different grade levels in preparing children to have a good grasp of the financial world once they leave school.
Wren said the idea of a cave tour came about not only to raise money for the organization’s causes, but also to promote camaraderie with an emphasis on having fun.
“Over the years, we have visited some pretty spectacular homes,” he said.
Junior Achievement lessons align with national and state educational standards and are delivered to students in Grand Island with the help of the nonprofit’s education partners and volunteers from the business community. Research shows that JA alumni are more likely to have a college degree, feel confident managing money, have career success and have started a business as an adult.
The Grand Island chapter is led by a local advisory board composed of business leaders. Junior Achievement in Grand Island annually serves more than 3,300 students in 171 classrooms at 16 Grand Island Public Schools.
The local chapter is part of Junior Achievement of Lincoln. The organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
Kim Pramberg, JA special events manager, said that through the pandemic, Junior Achievement volunteers Zoomed into local classrooms.
“This ensured that volunteers could share their experiences with students and continue preparing them for the real world,” Pramberg said. “Through this delivery, not only did Junior Achievement volunteers impart individual aspects of knowledge, attitude and skills to foster an ‘I Can’ mindset in students, but also they promoted a sense of confidence in students’ abilities to feel they have more control in their lives.”
She said that each year, Junior Achievement uses local community members to both fund programs and serve as role models in the classrooms.
“Junior Achievement is offered to schools and teachers at absolutely no cost,” Pramberg said. “The demand for JA continues to grow in schools and so it is critical to increase the volunteers and funding for our programs.”
On the JA Cave Tour for the first time were Michael and Yazmine Metteer of Grand Island.
“It is an unique thing” Michael said. “You get to visit some great homes and it is a great opportunity to learn more about Junior Achievement.”
To learn more about partnering with Junior Achievement as a donor or volunteer, visit the Junior Achievement District of Grand Island website, grandisland.ja.org, or email tnorris@jalincoln.org.