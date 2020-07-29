In addition to three homes, participants in Saturday’s Junior Achievement Cave Tour on Saturday will get to see Jason Hornady’s barn.
Like most man caves, the barn includes a TV and a nice couch. It’s where Hornady watches Cornhusker football.
“I sure try, when they’re worth watching,” he said.
Other people might call the place his man cave. “But to me it’s a barn. And it’s the structure that I always wanted to build,” he said.
“I was lucky. I inherited some money from my grandmother and decided instead of just putting it into a bank I’d do this,” Hornady said. “I think she’d be proud of it, too.”
His grandmother, Marval Hornady, died in 2015 at 102. Family members called her Baba. Inside the building is a sign that says, “Baba’s Barn.”
Hornady spent the money on something that has lasting value. “I think of her every time when I walk in there,” he said.
The structure, which has a concrete floor, isn’t really a barn. One third of the building is a garage. Another third consists of an office and shop. In the remaining space are the TV, couch, bar and pool table.
“It actually sits really nicely on the Wood River,” he said. That wasn’t part of the plan, “but it turned out really nice.”
Hornady’s house is next door to the barn.
His duties Saturday for Junior Achievement won’t be difficult. All he has to do is unlock the doors.
“It’s one of the easier fundraisers I’ve ever been a part of,” said Hornady, who is the vice president of Hornady Manufacturing.
He doesn’t even have to serve food.
“Junior Achievement has all of that organized” through 40 North, Hornady said.
40 North Tap and Grille is one of the companies catering the JA Cave Tour.
Junior Achievement promises that all of the stops on the tour will be special.
Four air-conditioned buses will carry participants to the stops.
People will start boarding the buses at about 12:45 p.m. at Balz Sports Bar. They’ll return to Balz at about 4:30.
In addition to seeing the homes and Hornady’s barn, the $50 ticket will provide you with a JA Cave Tour T-shirt, two beverage tickets and food at each stop. Door prizes will be awarded.
People are encouraged to make reservations by Friday. But tickets still will be available at Balz.
“If you are attending the JA Cave Tour with friends and family we highly suggest purchasing your tickets together to ensure you will be placed on the same bus,” according to the news release.
In addition to 40 North Tap and Grille, food also will be provided by Hy-Vee, Super Saver, Runza and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Beverages are courtesy of Nebraskaland Distributing and PepsiCo.
Hornady, who plans to go on the tour, encourages others to participate.
“I think they’re all going to see some really neat things in town that you normally wouldn’t get to, and that’s why I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
Junior Achievement says proceeds will play a role in “providing life-changing programs to students in our community.”
The program aims to give “young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures and make smart academic and economic choices,” according to the JA website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.