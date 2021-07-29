Junior Achievement’s annual cave tour set for Saturday

Junior Achievement is hosting its annual fundraising event, the JA Cave Tour, on Saturday in Grand Island.

Participants will be taken to four local homes to tour a backyard, basement or another featured space. The event begins at noon at Axe Holes, 2300 N. Webb Road. Guests will check in and be able to throw axes for a chance to win prizes.

At 12:45 p.m. guests will board buses that will chauffeur them to each home featured on the tour. There will be a variety of beverages on the buses that are all included in the ticket price, sponsored by Pepsi and Nebraskaland Distributors.

At each of the four homes on the tour, local restaurants have partnered with Junior Achievement to provide food. The featured food sponsors for this year’s tour are Hy-Vee, Sticky Rice, Chuckwagon BBQ/ByPi and Runza. Each restaurant will have food available for guests to snack on at each stop.

Following the tour, guests will be transported back to Axe Holes for the JA Cave Tour after-party. During the after-party, guests will enjoy a silent auction, more axe throwing, a chance to vote for their favorite home, and Pig in a Bag will be providing additional food.