Junior Achievement Trivia Night is Feb. 13; contest will be played in-person

If you’re an expert on Disney trivia, Feb. 13 is your night.
All things Disney will be the subject matter for this year’s Junior Achievement Trivia Night. Questions might involve new and old Disney productions, as well as “Star Wars” and films from the Marvel franchise.
“If it’s on Disney Plus, it could be on our trivia night,” said Kim Pramberg of Junior Achievement.
This is not a virtual event. Players will compete in person at the Ramada Conference Center from 6 to 9 p.m. The trivia contest is open to anyone, regardless of age.
Teams of four will compete, with cash prizes awarded to the top three teams. Door prizes will be given and contests will be held throughout the night.
The cost is $100 for a team of four, or $25 per person.
Organizers hope people will register by Thursday. Individuals and couples may sign up and join with other players to become a four-person team.
There may be space available for people who just show up without registering in advance, but that is not a sure thing. It depends on space availability.
Chili and cinnamon rolls will be provided, along with snacks and desserts. The evening will include a cash bar.
All proceeds go to Junior Achievement of Grand Island.
This is the third straight winter for the trivia night.
Tables will be distanced from each other. Organizers ask participants to wear a mask “and keep their mask on anytime they’re not sitting at their table,” said Pramberg, who lives in Lincoln.
Since the pandemic began, community volunteers for Junior Achievement have been doing virtual programs for area schools. Normally, the volunteers visit a school five times.
They partner with teachers to deliver programs in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness.
Volunteers “teach the kids, share their career experience and really get them excited for their future,” Pramberg said.
In a news release, Junior Achievement says it empowers young people “to own their economic success.”