Junior Achievement Trivia Night is Feb. 13; contest will be played in-person

If you’re an expert on Disney trivia, Feb. 13 is your night.

All things Disney will be the subject matter for this year’s Junior Achievement Trivia Night. Questions might involve new and old Disney productions, as well as “Star Wars” and films from the Marvel franchise.

“If it’s on Disney Plus, it could be on our trivia night,” said Kim Pramberg of Junior Achievement.

This is not a virtual event. Players will compete in person at the Ramada Conference Center from 6 to 9 p.m. The trivia contest is open to anyone, regardless of age.

Teams of four will compete, with cash prizes awarded to the top three teams. Door prizes will be given and contests will be held throughout the night.

The cost is $100 for a team of four, or $25 per person.

Organizers hope people will register by Thursday. Individuals and couples may sign up and join with other players to become a four-person team.

There may be space available for people who just show up without registering in advance, but that is not a sure thing. It depends on space availability.