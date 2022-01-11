Junior show choir camp fosters student-to-student inspiration

Giving back through the camp is truly full circle for many of his show choir students, LaBrie said. “Quite a few of our students participated in this clinic in camp when they were elementary and middle school. It gets them excited, and see how fun it is to get to meet the older kids and work with them.”

Stolley Park fifth-grader Kendall Meier was one of those younger students. She said the idea of show choir melds two of her passions: singing and dancing. “Now I can sing and dance, learn with other people and make new friends.”

Often the student-leaders and performers are inspiration for campers, LaBrie said. “For the younger ones, when they see the older kids perform, it’s kind of like a dream. If you are here in the Midwest, and you see people on Broadway, you’re like, oh, man, I want to do that someday. It’s kind of our little mini version here. I do think that that there is an inspiring kind of element to that.”

Meier already has her plans for high school figured out, even as a fifth grader. Will she do show choir in high school? “Yes. And I will come here (to GISH).”