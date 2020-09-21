Junk Jaunt: Bible camp fundraiser starts in a hog shed

LITCHFIELD — For the Homeward Trail Bible Camp, the Junk Jaunt starts in an old hog shed.
That’s where camp supporters store the scads of stuff they will sell at the 17th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile, three-day yard sale across central Nebraska that kicks off Friday.
They’re undeterred by COVID-19.
“We’ll have a lot of Lysol and disinfectant wipes. People working in the kitchen and food areas will wear masks and gloves. We all have masks. We can self-distance,” Barbara Shepardson said.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s Junk Jaunt will have just 425 participants (vendors), which is 100 fewer than 2019, according to Dianne Wiberg, the general coordinator. Cairo and Grand Island will have fewer vendors than usual, but Ravenna, Taylor and Brewster have more, she said.
“We are giving signs to all vendors about wearing masks and observing other health guidelines,” Wiberg said.
COVID-19 or not, the Junk Jaunt will go on.
A pitch and a hit
The Homeward Trail Bible Camp, near Mason City, is participating for the seventh year to raise money for a 64-bed, girls dorm. Its sale will run Thursday through Saturday so they can go to church on Sunday.
Leading the effort are Shepardson and Linda Zoerb, who hosts the event on her farm. Neither can begin to estimate how many items they sell every year, but those treasures fill the large shed.
In 2013, the two women proposed using the Junk Jaunt as a camp fundraiser. Camp director Cole Leach was skeptical, but they raised $4,000 that year, “our poorest year,” Shepardson said. In both 2018 and 2019, the sale netted $7,000. Now, he’s a believer.
Each year, Zoerb stores the accumulating “junk” — books, lamps, dishes, Christmas ornaments, mirrors, lunch boxes, furniture, tires and more — inside a 100-by-30 foot shed on her farm on Highway 2 just east of Litchfield. It’s where she and her husband Dale once raised hogs. “It’s big. It has room for 32 sows,” she said.
“People bring stuff in boxes. I tape it up really good to keep the bugs and rodents out,” she said.
They accept anything except clothes. “Clothes aren’t what people want to buy. They’re looking for junk,” Shepardson said.
Last year, that junk included a weaving machine, an old prized clock and a cream separator. “We got good money out of that,” Zoerb said. “It had all the parts and pieces. It was in really nice, working condition.”
Old vases are big sellers, too. “People who are having a wedding can spray paint all these vases any color they want,” Shepardson said.
Pricing, organizing
For Zoerb and Shepardson and roughly 30 volunteers, the Junk Jaunt starts Monday, when volunteers set up tables borrowed from the camp and area churches, in the shed.
Tuesday, volunteers — including a Central City couple who are antiques experts — arrive at 8 a.m. to begin the two-day task of unpacking, pricing and placing items on tables. Items are artfully displayed in sections of books, toys, furniture and the like.
“It’s not a conglomeration of stuff everywhere,” Zoerb added. Her shed is climate-controlled with a heated floor and lights that go on automatically. A big door on the north side allow people to back in their trailers.
200 cookbooks
The women never know how much they will have to sell. There are no guarantees. “Right now I think we don’t have as much stuff as we’ve had in other years, but people will come dump stuff this weekend,” Shepardson said late last week. Sometimes, a family who’s cleaning out mom’s house will show up with trailers full of stuff with no advance warning. That’s where the good treasures come from.”
People donate yards of fabric and big metal wheels. Last year, they had 200 cookbooks. Every one of them sold.
“I thought we’d have to haul lots of stuff out of here afterward, but it all sold,” Zoerb said. “Last year we set an old iron wagon at the end of the road. A couple stopped and wanted to know if the wagon was for sale. I hadn’t even thought of selling it, but I sold it to them. They gave me cash.”
Antique dealers always show up a day early searching for bargains that they can turn around and sell. “They ask if I’ll take a discount price for a certain item, but I always say no. Every dime we get is for the camp,” she said.
Free coffee
Homemade goodies are sold, too. An Oconto woman makes kolaches and cinnamon rolls. Trevor Kohls of Litchfield will smoke pork for pulled pork sandwiches. There also will be hot dogs, baked beans, chips, drinks, cakes, pies, fresh popcorn and individually wrapped cookie bars, along with packed lunches that can be carried out.
“A lot of people who come in the afternoon just want pop and a candy bar,” Shepardson said.
Coffee is free to people who will take home a free mug. So many people donate mugs that it’s an easy way to dispose of them, Zoerb said. A plastic foam cup of coffee will cost $4.99.
Outside will be tables full of discounted and free items. “We get a lot of glasses that can’t be sanitized, for example, and old Tupperware,” Shepardson said. “If we don’t think we can get 50 cents for an item, we put it on the free table.”
$5 specials
By late Saturday afternoon, “most of the better things are gone, but we hand people a box, and they cram those boxes full. We sell them the entire box for $5,” Shepardson said.
Male volunteers run the cash registers, carry bulky items out to buyers’ cars and take down tables after the event is over.
“The Junk Jaunt is a lot of fun. We meet a lot of really neat people,” Zoerb said. “By the time it’s over, I’m exhausted, but this is harvest season, so I have to keep going.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.