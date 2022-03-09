Jury finds Grand Island man found guilty of enticement

A Grand Island man who believed he was sending a sexually explicit photograph to a 14-year-old girl was found guilty Tuesday of two crimes by a Hall County District Court jury.

The jury found Perry Hines guilty of use of an electronic communication device to commit sexual assault and enticement by an electronic communication device.

The initial charge is a Class I-D felony, the latter a Class IV felony. Hines was 61 years old when the crimes were committed in March 2021.

Another count was dismissed during the trial, which began Monday. That charge was criminal attempt at sexual assault on a child, first-degree, a Class II felony.

District Judge Patrick Lee will sentence Hines at 10 a.m. April 19.

Hines was arrested March 9, 2021, after he allegedly sent a sexually explicit photograph to an undercover Grand Island Police officer, whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Hines was arrested at Grace Abbott Park, where he showed up expecting to meet the girl.

In January 2021, Hines began communicating via Facebook with what he believed to be a 16-year-old female.

After Hines indicated that he wanted to make love to her, the undercover officer said she was actually 14 years old. According to the affidavit, Hines told her he was “definitely not young.”

Hines continued to converse with the person he believed was a juvenile female and “invited her to throw darts with him when he got his new place,” according to the affidavit written by Grand Island Police officer Cayla Larkins.

Eventually, Hines sent the officer a sexually explicit photo and asked for one in return. After the recipient expressed discomfort at sending a nude photo, Hines requested she send him a photo of herself in her undergarments, based on the affidavit.

Hines requested the girl meet with him at the park.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Hinrichs.

“As with all trials, we are pleased with the thought and consideration that the jury gave this case and pleased with the outcome,” Hinrichs said Tuesday afternoon.

“We are thankful that the individual Mr. Hines was communicating with was not an actual 14-year-old girl but rather a law enforcement officer,” Hinrichs said.

Her office is “so appreciative of the work that Investigator Larkins and the Grand Island Police Department did in this case” and continue to do “in cases like this, so that we can keep predators off our streets and keep our kids and our community safe.”

