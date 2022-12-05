Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder

A Hall County District Court jury Monday found Donald G. Anthony guilty of the Feb. 15 murder of Said Abdullahi Farah in Grand Island.

The jury determined that Anthony was guilty of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

The jury returned with the verdict at about 9:45 a.m. Monday, after going home for the weekend. The case went to the panel at about 11:30 a.m. Friday. Jurors were dismissed for the weekend at 7 p.m. Friday.

Juror selection began Nov. 28, with the trial starting Nov. 29.

Anthony, 35, fatally stabbed Farah, a 30-year-old homeless man, inside an apartment complex at 303 Pine St. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Island Fire Department paramedics.

Anthony was arrested Feb. 17 at 1019 Seventh St. in St. Paul. Anthony's address is listed as 319 S. Walnut St.

District Judge Patrick Lee will sentence Anthony on Feb. 14.

On Nov. 7, another Hall County District jury found Anthony guilty of making terroristic threats. That crime was committed on March 29. He will be sentenced in that case on Feb. 7.

Anthony is the subject of another case in Hall County District Court. In that case, he is charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI-alcohol first offense and driving during suspension, first offense. Those alleged crimes were committed on Jan. 23.

In that case, the jury trial is scheduled for March.