AURORA -- A July 12 jury trial has been scheduled for Jeffrey Adams of Marquette, who is accused of killing his 49-year-old wife on Feb. 26.

Adams pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder at his Thursday arraignment in Hamilton County District Court.

Adams, 47, appeared at the arraignment via videoconference.

Hamilton County District Court Judge Rachel Daugherty scheduled the jury trial. A status hearing will be held on June 1.

The body of Adams' wife, Angela, was found at their residence at 502 Carnahan St. in Marquette. Adams drove to the sheriff's office in Aurora Feb. 26 to turn himself in.

Adams is represented by Matthew McDonald of Lincoln.

The prosecutor is Douglas Dexter.