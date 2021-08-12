 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just for Kix dancers raising funds for trip to Outback Bowl
0 comments
top story

Just for Kix dancers raising funds for trip to Outback Bowl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Just for Kix

CUTLINE:

Here are some of the Just for Kix dancers who will make the trip to Tampa, Fla., for the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022. In front is Lydia Logue. Behind her (from left) are Nayelli Marshall, Aiyana Nez, Aaliyah Lundgren and Tanaya Marshall. In the third row (from left) are Briella Campos, Irelynn Sughroue, Shylea Campos, Brooklyn Aguilar and Kayleigh Dimmitt. In back (from left) are Avery Cobler, Tatiana Reyes, Eboni Sughroue, Ashlyn Nispel and Gabi Avila. (Courtesy photo)

 Courtesy photo

An event Saturday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church will raise funds for Just For Kix dancers who will perform Jan. 1, 2022, at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

The Family Fun Day, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m., will feature about 20 games. Activities will take place both inside and outside the church, which is at 1515 S. Harrison St.

Activities will include a cake walk, ring toss, a dunk tank and an inflatable obstacle course. People will also guess how many Tootsie Rolls are in a bucket.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Local businesses have donated gifts that will be raffled.

Popcorn, candy and beverages will be sold at a small concession stand.

At this point, about 30 local girls will travel to Florida. They are in second grade through high school.

The Grand Island traveling dance team will join other Just for Kix performers from around the nation to perform at halftime of the football game.

Area Just for Kix dancers have made the trip to the Outback Bowl several times.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 6th Graders are Welcomed to Westridge Middle School

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts