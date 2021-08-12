Just for Kix dancers raising funds for trip to Outback Bowl

An event Saturday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church will raise funds for Just For Kix dancers who will perform Jan. 1, 2022, at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

The Family Fun Day, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m., will feature about 20 games. Activities will take place both inside and outside the church, which is at 1515 S. Harrison St.

Activities will include a cake walk, ring toss, a dunk tank and an inflatable obstacle course. People will also guess how many Tootsie Rolls are in a bucket.

Local businesses have donated gifts that will be raffled.

Popcorn, candy and beverages will be sold at a small concession stand.

At this point, about 30 local girls will travel to Florida. They are in second grade through high school.

The Grand Island traveling dance team will join other Just for Kix performers from around the nation to perform at halftime of the football game.

Area Just for Kix dancers have made the trip to the Outback Bowl several times.