Just who do you think you are?

Because of their diligent work in preserving these records, FamilySearch provides many records that are not included in the Ancestry.com database. Because of their partnership agreements, many of these records are accessible only within an affiliate facility. Many of these digitized records are important primary source records such as vital records like birth, marriage, and death records.

Another great feature of the FamilySearch website is the catalog search by place. You can enter a place name and see all of the sources that are available on the FamilySearch site. This is a really great feature as you will be able to see different types of sources you may not think to look for otherwise, such as tax lists, funeral home records, newspaper clippings and so on.

Later in the summer and into the fall, keep a look out for partnered events we will have in our Heritage Room that will highlight not only FamilySearch, but all of the genealogy and local history resources available not only at the Grand Island Public Library, but in Grand Island, Hall County and around the area, like the Hall County Historical Society and Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society.