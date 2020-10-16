Juvenile apprehended after 130 mph pursuit in Hamilton County

A 17-year-old driver, clocked driving at 111 mph on Interstate 80 near Grand Island early Thursday, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol in Hamilton County after a pursuit.

The suspect, who was traveling east in a Hyundai Genesis, hit speeds of 130 mph during the pursuit.

Shortly after midnight, a trooper clocked the Genesis at 111 mph near mile marker 319.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop and the Hyundai came to a stop on the shoulder. The car then moved forward and stopped multiple times before accelerating away from the traffic stop, according to a State Patrol news release.

The trooper initiated a pursuit as the Hyundai continued eastbound. The driver exited I-80 at mile marker 324, near Giltner, and continued southbound on the 41B spur.

After approximately 2 miles, the vehicle voluntarily slowed to a stop and three passengers got out. The vehicle then sped away again, continuing southbound on the 41B spur. The trooper continued the pursuit, while the three passengers were located by another trooper.