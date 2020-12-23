Juvenile detention assessment gets Hall County board approval

“When you put young people who are low-risk in detention, it actually causes more harm, not only to that young person but on their future,” she said. “They’re more likely to drop out of school, more likely to use substances, more likely to go deeper into the system, and potentially, ultimately, the criminal justice system.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She added, “It brings better community safety when we provide the right interventions for young people.”

Interviews will be conducted with community stakeholders, including judges, county attorneys, public defenders, young people who have been involved in the juvenile justice system and county board members to get a perspective on what’s working well, possible opportunities and community recommendations.

Miles-Steffens compared the assessment process to a checkup.

“We feel fine, but we go to the doctor and find out, oh, my blood work came back with something we need to explore,” she said.

The framework has yielded positive results in Sarpy County, Leuders said.