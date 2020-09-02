Juvenile Diversion office move more costly than Hall County expected

Juvenile Services will remain at its current location and expand its space.

Designs are being finalized by architect Master Builder Associates of Doniphan to present to the commissioners.

Lancaster told The Independent that the new plan allows the county to save money.

“To keep our employees, we’re spending our reserves,” she said. “COVID is a big problem. Last year, there was flooding in Hall County that impacted the farm economy. There were other issues that we needed to take money out of our reserves. But if we’re going to do that, we have to be very cautious with how we spend our additional dollars.”

The cost of moving the entities around would have been greater than simply adding onto the existing site, said Doone Humphrey, county facilities director.

Designs for changes to the Federal Building would have to be sent for approval to the National Park Service for approval, then the State Historical Preservation Office for review.

“There’s a whole process here and it’s going to take some time to get through all this,” Humphrey said. “It’s not anything that’s going to happen overnight.”