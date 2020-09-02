Juvenile Diversion office move more costly than Hall County expected

Plans to move District 9 Juvenile Diversion from its current location to Hall County’s Federal Building proved more expensive than county officials expected.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners Tuesday heard a series of alternatives to the plan, which was first presented in July.
The county is required by the state of Nebraska to provide Juvenile Diversion with three more offices to accommodate its new state employees.
“The people will be here this month, but they will be in training for some time, so we have a little bit of time to get them office space,” Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said. “This has taken longer than we anticipated. We were hoping to be through by the end of this month.”
Juvenile Services currently shares space at 117 E. First St. with Juvenile Probation and the public defender’s office.
The Federal Building, 203 W. Second St., holds the Hall County attorney’s office, as well as child support.
The original plan would have moved Juvenile Services to the Federal Building, allowing Juvenile Probation to remain where it is.
On Tuesday, commissioners approved temporarily moving the probation offices to the Federal Building, and to provide one cubicle and one copier, at a cost not to exceed $20,000.
Juvenile Services will remain at its current location and expand its space.
Designs are being finalized by architect Master Builder Associates of Doniphan to present to the commissioners.
Lancaster told The Independent that the new plan allows the county to save money.
“To keep our employees, we’re spending our reserves,” she said. “COVID is a big problem. Last year, there was flooding in Hall County that impacted the farm economy. There were other issues that we needed to take money out of our reserves. But if we’re going to do that, we have to be very cautious with how we spend our additional dollars.”
The cost of moving the entities around would have been greater than simply adding onto the existing site, said Doone Humphrey, county facilities director.
Designs for changes to the Federal Building would have to be sent for approval to the National Park Service for approval, then the State Historical Preservation Office for review.
“There’s a whole process here and it’s going to take some time to get through all this,” Humphrey said. “It’s not anything that’s going to happen overnight.”
The county’s use plan, provided when the building was acquired, would have to be amended, as well, he said.
Remodeling alternatives of different sizes were provided Tuesday to commissioners.
The costs for each are about the same, at $70 to $85 per square foot.
The large space plan, at 2,000 square feet, would cost about $141,000 to $171,000.
“It’s a floor plan that fits their needs better than the smaller plan,” Humphrey said.
The smaller plan, at 1,472 square feet, would cost roughly $103,000 to $125,000.
“The drawback is, it’s a smaller area, they’re going to be a little more cramped, and there’s not as much room for storage,” he said.
The county purchased the Federal Building from the federal government for $1, and did so because “it is a great building,” Lancaster said.
“The federal government had just redone the roof, the heating and air, put in new windows. The bones of that old building had been made new,” she said. “It is a beautiful, historic, old building. It was the post office when I was a child.”
The plan was approved 6-1 with Commissioner Jane Richardson voting against it.
Designs will be brought to the commissioners for approval at a later date.
