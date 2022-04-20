Kaelin champion of first-ever T-Rex races at Fonner track

A tail told the tale of Saturday’s Battle of the Rexes at Fonner Park.

Humans dressed in Tyrannosaurus rex costumes competed in the track’s first-ever T-Rex racing event on Saturday. Competing in three races, the participants raised money for charity.

In the final T-Rex race, Cody Rush was in first place until he tripped over his tail and fell. Louis Kaelin, competing as Incisor Trading, took advantage of the misstep and cruised to victory. Kaelin won $100 for himself and $300 for his charity, the Grand Island Senior High Touchdown Club.

Brandon Rohr, also known as Big Mouth, placed second to earn $200 for Compass of Kearney. John Price, competing as T Time, finished third. His showing brought $100 to the Heartland Events Center.

Earlier, Rush won the race’s male division. He competed as Rexetariot. In addition to his $100 prize, he donated $100 to his designated nonprofit, Choice Family Healthcare of Grand Island.

Alissa Harris, competing as T-Ra Me Sue, was the runaway winner in the female division. She too earned $100, and provided $100 to her designated charity, the Crisis Center of Grand Island.

It was the first time Fonner turned into Jurassic Park. The Grand Island track planned to offer T-Rex Racing for Charity in 2020 and 2021, but those events were postponed because of COVID-19.

T-Rex Racing was such a success that the event will return in 2023, said Fonner Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak.

Other competitors in the female division, and the names of their entries, were Nicole Durning (T’Rexcellent), Chris Engert (Farah Fossil), Mindy Crocker (Rexy and I Know It), Lyndi Rohr (Yoshi), Megan Kembel (She-Rex), Ashley Peers (Palendontist), Robin Miller (Barbarella), Sasha Zulkowski (Allyson Fe-Rex), Jenna Jones (Dawn Horse), Tali Reeves (Inflatable Doll), Teri Frederick (Baby Got Back) and Carrie Galvan (Doctor Sattler). Another competitor, who dropped out, was to be known as My Aching Saurus.

The racers in the male division included Justin Shavlik (Fossil Fueled), Tylor Tobler (Mesozoic), Carlin Engert (Fontosaurus), Andy Gdowski (The Big Gdowski), Carson Dalland (Hands to Himself), Kaisone Souvannasoth (Tons O Run), Todd Mader (Walnut Brain), Kirk Steffen (Rex Harrison), Jaden Henderson (Cannibal Express) and Kaden Shada (Mr. Slate).

Equitable Bank sponsored the race. Brian Gallagher was the emcee.

As part of Runza Family Day, Runza Rex was also on hand at Fonner Park, but chose not to race.