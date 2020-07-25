Stacy Connelly of Grand Island recently opened Kalon Styling Salon at The Collective in the Hedde Building, 214 N. Locust St., in Grand Island’s Railside District.
Before opening her salon, Connelly was a stylist at J.C. Penney in Grand Island. She was committed to starting her own salon prior to the news that Penney was closing. Then came the coronavirus pandemic that shut down salons until health officials deemed it was safe to reopen.
With the help of Amos Anson, the developer behind The Collective, Connelly’s dream of owning her own business was realized last month with the opening of Kalon Styling Salon. It was also the first business to open in Anson’s development.
A passion for hair
Connelly describes herself as a “small-town girl with a big heart.” Born and raised in Albion, after her high school graduation, she attended beauty school in Lincoln.
As a young woman, she said, she had “a big dream and passion for hair.” Becoming a hair stylist was a way to fulfill her passion to help others by making them feel good about themselves.
“I have this drive to make you smile and create the best look for you,” Connelly said.
Connelly has become skilled as a hair colorist. She has earned the title of Matrix Color Master. Matrix is a leading U.S. professional hair care and hair color company. Connelly has been a Matrix educator for 10 years, one of only two in Nebraska. Her work has been published in Sophie Woman’s Magazine.
“My specialty is reds, but I love to create a full spectrum of color, from beautiful natural colors to vibrant shades,” she said.
Connelly also is trained extensively in precision cutting, certain smoothing treatments, formal styling and waxing.
On her own
While she worked for others for 23 years, Connelly was determined to own her own salon.
“I wanted a new journey,” she said.
Opening a new business is always challenging and full of risks, and starting one during a pandemic amplifies them.
“Times are scary, but we can’t live with fear,” Connelly said. “So, I am doing what I love and living life.”
In creating Kalon Styling Salon, she said, she wanted a salon that shared her personality and passion for styling. Kalon — from the Greek word “kalos,” meaning “good, beautiful” — reflects her Greek heritage and her philosophy of making people feel good about themselves.
“I wanted something modern, but inviting to my customers where they love to come and leave feeling refreshed and inspired,” she said.
Other Kalon stylists
Following her to her new salon are the stylists she worked with at J.C. Penney. They include Jessi Clark, who has 14 years of experience, 10 years of which were at J.C. Penney.
“She is passionate with a soft touch and a big smile,” Connelly said. “She will instantly have you relaxed while finding the perfect style.”
Berretta Hansen is another stylist working at Kalon.
“She is a highly trained stylist,” Connelly said. “Her clients are not just clients — they are family.”
She said Hansen specializes in men’s cuts and beard trims. She also loves “to create the perfect blonde.”
“She will give you the perfect style for any occasion,” Connelly said.
Her other stylist is Wendy Bussinger, who has 19 years of experience at J.C. Penney.
“Wendy’s dream was to be a stylist ever since she was a little girl,” Connelly said. “Her fun-loving personality and contagious laugher will have you feeling and looking beautiful.”
She said Bussinger has a passion for color.
“She loves creating all colors, whether it’s a dark, rich shade or a beautiful blonde,” Connelly said. “She will have you looking and feeling your best.”
Connelly said she and her fellow stylists at Kalon “have passion creating beauty, ensuring our clients are given highest customer service.”
Offerings and hours of operation
Kalon offers coloring, cutting, texture, formal styling, keartins smoothing treatments and waxing services.
Salon hours are Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, by appointment only. It is closed on Mondays.
The salon will accommodate early or late appointments.
Customers can reach Kalon by calling 308-391-0828 or by visiting www.kalonstylingsalon.com. Kalon can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
