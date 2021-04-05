Kamrie Peterson leads vaccination efforts at Central District Health Department

The only thing that changes is how much vaccine is available.

“It’s aligning, ‘How many nurses do you need? How many volunteers do you need? Did you get enough people registered? What’s your plan if people don’t show up? How are you going to use it?’” Peterson said.

Pfizer is only good in fridge for five days, Peterson noted.

“It’s constantly just knowing where groups of people are in the community that still need the vaccine,” she said. “No week is perfect, but we do use all of our vaccine.”

CDHD has alternate times for certain population groups.

Evening clinics are set up for day care staff, and a Saturday clinic was held for employees at JBS Swift.

CDHD first focused on smaller, emergency medical service groups in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties and its smaller towns.

“There would be nights where we were vaccinating at six, seven o’clock at night, making sure we getting those people that needed it the most,” Peterson said.

CDHD gets better at hosting clinics and vaccinating the community with each week, she said.