Kamrie Peterson leads vaccination efforts at Central District Health Department

For the past four months, Central District Health Department has been in the business of giving out the COVID-19 vaccines to the three-county population.
In charge of those efforts is Kamrie Peterson, CDHD community health supervisor.
“I oversee all of the vaccines that we give, not necessarily just COVID vaccines, but COVID has been a large part of our last few months,” Peterson said. “I have people who work closely with me to make sure we get all the volunteers and staff that we need.”
Peterson, a registered nurse, has a master’s degree in nursing and business administration.
She has been with the CDHD since December, starting only weeks before the vaccine rollout.
“When we started, nobody had the COVID vaccine and those numbers are up, and we don’t want to expose people when we don’t need to, so we started with drive-thrus,” she said. “I already knew how to do that, and knew the setup we’d need.”
Vaccinating the local population has been demanding, requiring constant planning, Peterson said.
“You live and breathe vaccine,” she said. “We have a person we partner with, and she said, ‘Am I the only one that’s dreaming about vaccine at night?’ I told her she’s not the only one.”
To staff each clinic, CDHD partners with CHI St. Francis for nurses and Professional Firefighters of Grand Island for paramedics and EMTs.
CDHD also partners with Grand Island Regional Medical Center for assistance and to store the vaccine.
The state’s allocation of vaccine changes every week, Peterson said.
CDHD has all three current vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
“Each week we detail our plan to how much vaccine we get that week and what population we need to hit,” she said. “We have a few people we know it would be easier to get the Johnson & Johnson because we may not see them again or they’re busy and they’re only in town every so often.”
She added, “We really try to be conscious about who’s getting that vaccine.”
Clinics were first set up at businesses on the state’s priority list.
CDHD also has been on-site at larger businesses to make it easy to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
“That’s the ultimate goal. Use all your vaccine every week, vaccinate everyone who’s on the priority list, and do it as quickly as possible,” Peterson said.
Clinics are set up on the same days and hours to create a sense of regularity.
The only thing that changes is how much vaccine is available.
“It’s aligning, ‘How many nurses do you need? How many volunteers do you need? Did you get enough people registered? What’s your plan if people don’t show up? How are you going to use it?’” Peterson said.
Pfizer is only good in fridge for five days, Peterson noted.
“It’s constantly just knowing where groups of people are in the community that still need the vaccine,” she said. “No week is perfect, but we do use all of our vaccine.”
CDHD has alternate times for certain population groups.
Evening clinics are set up for day care staff, and a Saturday clinic was held for employees at JBS Swift.
CDHD first focused on smaller, emergency medical service groups in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties and its smaller towns.
“There would be nights where we were vaccinating at six, seven o’clock at night, making sure we getting those people that needed it the most,” Peterson said.
CDHD gets better at hosting clinics and vaccinating the community with each week, she said.
“We thought, ‘Maybe 100 people an hour was going to be tight,’ but now we know we can do over 400 people an hour,” Peterson said.
CDHD is now ahead of the state’s original plan for vaccinating some populations.
“It’s nice for us when we’re like, ‘Who’s next on our list?’ And we call and they’re like, ‘You already got all of our people,’” Peterson said. “It’s good to know we got those groups done in a quick manner because that’s our goal.”
Some people are upset because they can’t find time to get vaccinated or don’t understand why the state doesn’t consider them a priority, Peterson said, but CDHD staff members often are met with appreciation.
“It’s nice to hear when you are at a vaccine clinic all the people who have come through and they’re like, ‘Thank you, thank you, for getting me the vaccine,’” she said. “There’s not much time to take a breather, but knowing that the community is so thankful to get their vaccine really does aid in making all the work worth it.”