Karen Buettner named new Stuhr Museum marketing director

Karen Buettner is the new marketing director at Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer.

Buettner starts her new role on June 7.

“I’m really excited,” Buettner said. “I kind of grew up at the museum, and to me it’s just really exciting to be able to share my love of the museum with everyone in our community and even beyond.”

Mike Bockoven is stepping down from the position after 14 years to take a job with the Central District Health Department.

“While I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work with a new, amazing team of professionals doing very important work, I am going to deeply miss Stuhr Museum,” Bockoven posted on his Facebook account. “My kids grew up out there. I had many amazing experiences there. And I continue to believe in its mission.”

He added, “Stuhr Museum is a place worthy of your time, attention and attendance.”

Buettner, a Grand Island native, has long been involved with Stuhr Museum.

As a youth she volunteered for summer activity programs and later taught summer classes and worked in Railroad Town.

She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from University of Nebraska-