Karen Buettner named new Stuhr Museum marketing director

Karen Buettner is the new marketing director at Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer.
Buettner starts her new role on June 7.
“I’m really excited,” Buettner said. “I kind of grew up at the museum, and to me it’s just really exciting to be able to share my love of the museum with everyone in our community and even beyond.”
Mike Bockoven is stepping down from the position after 14 years to take a job with the Central District Health Department.
“While I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work with a new, amazing team of professionals doing very important work, I am going to deeply miss Stuhr Museum,” Bockoven posted on his Facebook account. “My kids grew up out there. I had many amazing experiences there. And I continue to believe in its mission.”
He added, “Stuhr Museum is a place worthy of your time, attention and attendance.”
Buettner, a Grand Island native, has long been involved with Stuhr Museum.
As a youth she volunteered for summer activity programs and later taught summer classes and worked in Railroad Town.
She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from University of Nebraska-
Lincoln.
Buettner previously served as an interpretive resources administrative assistant at Stuhr, and through the pandemic as the museum’s director of education.
“Things were a little goofy with everything, not just here but with everything,” she said. “We had to be very creative. We took some chances on different kinds of programming in order to keep relevant within the educational system here.”
As COVID-19 restrictions and the vaccine rollout continue, Stuhr Museum is ready to open again to the community and visitors, Buettner said.
“We’re really excited,” she said. “We’re trying to get the momentum going, and we’re excited to see everyone visit the museum this summer.”
For more information about Stuhr Museum activity and resources, visit stuhrmuseum.org.