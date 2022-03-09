Karnival Kapers celebrates 51st anniversary of Grand Island Central Catholic fundrasier

Karnival Kapers, one of Grand Island Central Catholic’s major fundraisers, returns after a two-year absence to celebrate its 51st anniversary.

The family friendly event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20, at the school, 1200 N. Ruby.

A roast beef and chicken dinner will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; hot dogs have been added to the menu just for the kids! Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors age 60 and older and elementary students; children 4 and younger eat for free.

Dinners will also be available for delivery or carry-out; call 308-384-2440 between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. that day.

Other events on the schedule include games, a bake sale, cake walk, and bingo (with cash prizes) starting at 11:30 a.m. A popular activity — a split-the-pot drawing — will take place during lunch. Bounce houses and bacon spin will also return.

Karnival Kapers is a major undertaking by parents, Central Catholic students, faculty, parishes, along with the community. Proceeds are used to assist the Fine Arts Guild, the Athletic Booster Club, the Student Scholarship program, the Student Council, and the Development Foundation.

For more information, to make a donation, or to volunteer, call the school at 308-384-2440.